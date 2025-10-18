No. 2 DGSG starts fast vs. Roy-Winifred, clinches second seed in 6-Man South

STANFORD — Brody Ridgeway's four first-half rushing touchdowns helped propel 6-Man No. 2 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine to a runaway 66-6 victory over Roy-Winifred on Saturday.

Both sides forced a turnover on each of the first drives, but from there the Bearcat onslaught embarked.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

No. 2 DGSG's fast start propels Bearcats past Roy-Winifred to clinch second seed in 6-Man south division

D-G-S-G scored on four-straight possessions, highlighted by the first two Ridgeway rushing touchdowns to take a 28-0 lead in to the second quarter.

Quarterback Tyce Smith also found Kameron Myllymaki and Jacob Swanz for two touchdowns each in the opening two quarters. Swanz also returned an interception for a touchdown in the first half.

The win for D-G-S-G clinches the No. 2 seed in the South division for the upcoming 6-Man playoffs.

