No. 2 Belt football taking things 'one game at a time' following 56-18 win over Fort Benton

BELT — Last Friday saw two of 8-Man's top teams go head-to-head as No. 3 Fort Benton traveled to No. 2 Belt for what's always seen as a pivotal game in the North division.

It was all Huskies, though, as they eased their way to a 56-18 rout of the Longhorns to propel themselves to 3-0.

"We expected Fort Benton to be tough, and they are tough every year," head coach Matt Triplett said at Wednesday's practice. "We maybe executed a little better, maybe some things bounced our way in certain moments that helped us take control of the game."

Right out the gates, Belt was able to set the tone.

Triplett said, "I always want to go defense first," which paid off due to an early forced fumble.

"Luckily it went that way," Triplett said. "Get some of the nerves out of the guys."

On the ensuing drive — and the Huskies' first offensive play from scrimmage — quarterback Declan Bergstrom found receiver Slater Lords for their first of two first half touchdowns.

They both gave praise to each other.

"(Lords) gets open so well," Bergstrom said. "He's one of the best guys that I like to throw to."

"All week we were on the same page," Lords said. "It showed in the game, we were still on the same page, and did our best, and executed."

Even with the big win, Belt is now only focused on continuing to go 1-0 each week.

"One game at a time, one win at a time," Bergstrom said. "We're not chasing wins, we're not running from losses."

"Every game, one at a time," Lords said. "Take every week as 1-0."

"To win that game helps us build confidence," Triplett said. "Facing Ennis this week, they're the number one out of the South right now."

Belt faces No. 6 Ennis in a semifinal playoff rematch from last year Friday night on a neutral field in White Sulphur Springs.