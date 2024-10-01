6-Man No. 1 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine, now with 5-0 record, to 'keep going each week'

DENTON — The Bearcats of Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine remain No. 1 in MTN Sports' 6-man power rankings following a 48-12 win over Grass Range-Winnett last week.

With a still-unbeaten record at 5-0 — but with some challenging games still remaining on the schedule — the team says "our motto ever week is just 1-0."

"It doesn't matter who we're playing as long as you just come out with fire and juice," senior Axel Becker said after the win last Saturday. "Just play hard, and the scoreboard will take care of itself."

"Just feels great you know, it's a new team," junior Jacob Swanz said. "Everybody works hard every week, just come out and keep it going."

Becker and Swanz were difference-makers in Saturday's win. Both found the end zone at least once, and Swanz even caught a touchdown pass from midfield as time was expiring in the first half.

"In front of the crowd, it's just amazing to see everyone show out, and just put on a show for them," Becker said.

"Coach just said get open, and (quarterback) Tyce Smith threw a great ball to me, just caught it," Swanz said. "Use my speed and get in the end zone."

Head coach Cole Jelinek said the players are excited with the 5-0 start.

"We just got to keep going each week," Jelinek said. "We preach discipline (and) enthusiasm each week, so I hope we can just keep with it. Keep our heads down, you know stay in there each week and go 1-0."

A big reason for the team's excitement is two top-10 wins over Hot Springs and Bridger.

"It was huge for us," Jelinek said. "Getting those two wins, I think it just propelled us right in to conference play now, so hopefully we can keep it rolling."

DGSG welcomes in Hobson-Moore on Saturday to try and improve to 6-0.

