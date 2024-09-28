No. 1 DGSG handles Grass Range-Winnett 48-12 in 6-Man showdown

DENTON — The final football Saturday in September saw a 6-Man showdown go down, as No. 1 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine welcomed Grass Range-Winnett.

Following a first-drive mishap, the top-ranked Bearcats would end up pouring it on the Rangers, winning 48-12.

The visitors deferred after winning the coin toss, and that choice paid off. On the Bearcats' first drive, quarterback Tyce Smith threw a pass toward the end zone, but it was intercepted by Jace Bantz of the Rangers.

From there though, it was all DGSG.

On the next offensive possession, Jacob Swanz ran it in for his first touchdown on the day.

Then with the score 16-0 in favor of the Bearcats, senior Axel Becker added on a score.

Fast forward to the end of the first half and with DGSG just past midfield, Smith heaved a throw to the end zone with no time remaining, and Swanz came down with it. The score was 40-0 going in to the break.

