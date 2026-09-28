BILLINGS — The top-ranked and unbeaten Billings West Golden Bears have dominated with their defense and a punishing ground attack offensively.

That rushing offense is led by the thunder and lightning combination of seniors Tyreke Jones and Gabe Rosales.

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No. 1 Billings West leaning on running game of Tyreke Jones, Gabe Rosales

"They are two different styles but they also have a downhill capability, which I love," West head coach Rob Stanton said. "Sometimes running backs like to scoot outside and stay out there. These two, with a little encouraging at times, they like to go downhill."

"Just making sure we're doing our jobs up front. Our line, they're working and doing a lot better. Making sure we're doing our jobs and execute," Jones said.

Those two different running styles can keep defenses on their toes. Defenses could be chasing Jones and his speed for three quarters, only for Rosales to come in and punish them in the fourth quarter.

"I would take that from my wrestling," Rosales said. "You get a lot more hands on, so I can keep my balance. We just want to show up eager, show up to work, don't make simple mistakes and just keep our heads right."

"He's a muscular, strong kid, and he's not slow, either," Stanton said of Rosales. "He can get downhill and if he gets his pads down, too, it's tough. Coming into the year Tyreke is going to get more touches. He has better speed, but they both play both ways."

Both Jones and Rosales are multi-sport athletes, as well, as Rosales is a state champion wrestler and Jones is a sprinter on the track in the spring.

"We encourage that and we love it," Stanton said of his multi-sport athletes. "Whether it's Gabe in wrestling and football or Tyreke in basketball and football, and he probably thinks he's a basketball player, too, but we love the fact that a lot of our kids are dual and triangular athletes. That's perfect and that's the way it should be."

It's likely the Bears will continue to lean heavily on their pair of stud running backs, as they're in the driver's seat for the Eastern AA regular-season title. West is in action this Friday against Billings Skyview.