Nail-biting wins build toughness for 2-0 Billings West football team

BILLINGS — When Billings West kicks off against Great Falls CMR on Thursday at 7 p.m., the Bears will be chasing a 3-0 start. If this finish is anything like the Golden Bears' first two— bring your heart medication.

“It’s definitely very nerve-wracking towards the end,” Bears running back and defensive back Peyton Cicero told MTN Sports of West's late-game thrillers.

Two games, two nail-biting finishes for the Golden Bears.

“I feel like that comes back to practice, like pushing ourselves all the way through. All four quarters, like, don’t give up,” said running back/defensive back Malachi Claunch.

“We have fought til the end and that shows a lot about our team and how we practice,” Cicero said.

These wild finishes started in the final moments at Butte two weeks ago. Tied 21-21, the Bears took a late lead on a short touchdown run. Butte fired right back in the final seconds connecting on a touchdown strike in the corner end zone.

When the Bulldogs choose to go for two and the win … the ball was batted down inside the five yard line for a thrilling 28-27 West victory and a 1-0 start.

Then last Friday at Daylis Stadium in Billings, another touchdown lead to jeopardy for West. And another red-zone defensive stop in the final seconds helped the Bears hold off Helena, 26-19.

Cicero and Claunch were all over the field in that win. Claunch, who just committed to Montana State Wednesday, hauled in a touchdown catch on offense and returned an interception for a score on defense, both in the first half.

“I could’ve had one earlier and was like, 'Yeah, I’ve got to come back to that,'" Claunch recalled of the interception. "And then it happened again and I read it and got a pick-6.”

Claunch said it was the first of his career.

Then Cicero took over the second half. Repeatedly powering his way toward the goal line, he scored on two short touchdown runs, blocked a punt near the 5-yard line and in the last minute delivered a big defensive hit to keep Helena in check.

“Yeah, I was like, this is my favorite play to make a hit on. It was an out route and was definitely my shot to prove that I can hit someone,” Cicero said.

“It’s kind of scary, but those games are always fun. Especially for the fans, too, those games are fun to watch.”

Entering Thursday night's home game, the Bears know they can win the tight ones. Though coaches and parents might prefer a little less late-game drama.

