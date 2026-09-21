Week 4 of the Montana high school football season brought plenty of drama.

A game-winning field goal in the rain, a 96-yard kickoff return, a run featuring four broken tackles and an improbable tip-drill touchdown highlight this week’s MTN Sports Gamechangers.

WATCH: Top Plays of the Week

MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays from Sept. 21

No. 5 — Luke Maack wins it for Laurel

Billings Central and Laurel traded blows in a wild, rain-soaked battle that came down to the final seconds.

With Laurel trailing by a point and less than three seconds remaining, Luke Maack stepped up and drilled the game-winning field goal, setting off a celebration as the Locomotives handed the Rams their first loss of the season, 31-29.

No. 4 — Grayson Muzzana seals it for CMR

Great Falls CMR needed one more stop to put away Gallatin on Thursday night.

With the Raptors trailing 31-21 and trying to rally with two minutes remaining, the Rustlers' Grayson Muzzana came up with the game-sealing interception. CMR held on for the 10-point victory to improve to 3-1.

No. 3 — Brady Walsh goes 96 yards to the house

Butte wasted no time making a statement against undefeated Missoula Big Sky.

Brady Walsh fielded the opening kickoff and took it 96 yards for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs an immediate lead.

Big Sky ultimately survived a thriller, edging Butte 22-21 to improve to 4-0.

No. 2 — Good luck tackling Carter Alisch

A battle of undefeated teams between Belt and Chinook produced one of the toughest runs of the weekend.

Chinook quarterback Ryan Bell pitched the ball to Carter Alisch, who broke four tackles on his way to the end zone.

Belt eventually escaped with a 30-26 victory in a game that remained close throughout.

No. 1 — Tip drill turns into 6 for Glacier

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.

With Kalispell Glacier leading Helena Capital 10-0 early in the third quarter, Wolfpack quarterback Cash Keim threw one up for grabs. The pass was tipped, but Dylan Banzet somehow came down with the football and took it into the end zone.

Glacier went on to complete the shutout, 31-0.

Watch the video above for all five plays.

Each week, MTN Sports Gamechangers counts down some of the best plays and moments from across Montana sports.

See something that belongs in Gamechangers? Send your video to scores@montanasports.com or tag MontanaSports on social media for a chance to make next week’s countdown.

