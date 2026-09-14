Week 3 of the Montana high school football season brought the fireworks with top-five matchups, close finishes and plenty of highlight-reel plays.

A history-making touchdown, game-breaking return, broken tackles and finger-tip catches in ranked showdowns highlight this week's MTN Sports Gamechangers.

WATCH: TOP PLAYS OF THE WEEK

MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays from Sept. 14

Bonus — Great Falls girls make history

Great Falls High and CMR met in the first-ever girls flag football crosstown game at Memorial Stadium.

Margaret Schulte connected with Anna Perry for the first touchdown, as the Bison got a 12-0 win.

No. 5 — Isaac Pringle houses the punt return

Top-ranked Billings West hosted Great Falls in the Eastern AA opener for both teams.

Once he pops, he can't stop ... Isaac Pringle fielded a Bison punt, weaved through traffic and takes it back for a Golden Bears touchdown.

No. 4 — Gunnar Larsen toe-taps for the game winner

In the potential game of the week, Billings Central visited Frenchtown in a rematch of last year's Class A state championship game.

With the Rams trailing in the fourth, Grady Martin threw it up to Gunnar Larsen in the back corner of the end zone. The Army commit made the catch and tapped the toes for what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown as the Rams won 21-17.

No. 3 — Brody Forthofer breaks tackles on long score

Whitefish improved to 3-0 with a 31-0 win over visiting Corvallis.

And the Bulldogs’ Brody Forthofer made the highlight-reel play. After catching a short pass, Forthover shrugged off a tackle, broke another and took off for a 50-yard touchdown.

No. 2 — Makoah Laasch with the incredible finger-tip catch

In the other game of the week nominee, No. 3 Fairfield hosted No. 1 Florence.

In the early going, Falcons quarterback Jake Schneiter lofted as pass to the end zone, and Makoah Laasch extends for a finger-tip catch as he spins to the ground. Florence won a thriller 34-33.

No. 1 — Elijah Nahapetian 'Mosses' Billings Central defenders

Frenchtown QB Cody Forthofer threw a bomb downfield, and Elijah Nahapetian went up and grabbed it between two defenders, then spun out of one tackle and outran the other defender to score from 48 yards out. Nahapetian got the top play, but Central got the win.

Watch the video above for all five plays.

Each week, MTN Sports Gamechangers counts down some of the best plays and moments from across Montana sports.

See something that belongs in the countdown? Send your video to scores@montanasports.com or tag Montana Sports on social media for a chance to make next week’s Gamechangers.