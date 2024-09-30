MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays for Sept. 30

We’ve passed the halfway point of the regular season on the high school football fields, and Week 5 saw major upsets and history-making moments.

We also witnessed some incredible game-changing plays.

MTN Sports had cameras on sidelines capturing the best moments on the high school gridiron this weekend.

Each Monday we will compile the top plays from across the state as shot by our MTN team or submitted by viewers.

Click on the video above to watch this week's edition of MTN Sports' Gamechangers.

To submit plays for consideration, send an email to scores@montanasports.com or tag Montana Sports on Facebook, Twitter/X or Instagram.

