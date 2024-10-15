MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays for Oct. 14

It's the home stretch of the high school football season, which means there are more and more stat-stuffing, eye-popping performances each and every game.

And this week, viewers made sure to let us know. You’ll see plenty of user-submitted highlights in this week’s countdown of the best plays on the high school gridiron.

Each Monday we will compile the top plays from across the state as shot by our MTN team or submitted by viewers.

Click on the video above to watch this week's edition of MTN Sports' Gamechangers.

To submit plays for consideration, send an email to scores@montanasports.com or tag Montana Sports on Facebook, Twitter/X or Instagram.

