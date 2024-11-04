MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays for Nov. 4

The calendar has turned to November, which means the air gets chillier, the stakes get higher and the plays get better as we dive headfirst into the postseason.

This week’s top plays countdown features first-round football playoff highlights and championship performances from the soccer pitch.

Each Monday we will compile the top plays from across the state as shot by our MTN team or submitted by viewers.

Click on the video above to watch this week's edition of MTN Sports' Gamechangers.

To submit plays for consideration, send an email to scores@montanasports.com or tag Montana Sports on Facebook, Twitter/X or Instagram.

