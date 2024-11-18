MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays for Nov. 18

The fall sports season is in its final stages with just five football championships remaining on the schedule.

Montana athletes left it all on the field and the court for the right to be one of the final teams still playing deep in November.

Each Monday we will compile the top plays from across the state as shot by our MTN team or submitted by viewers.

Click on the video above to watch this week's edition of MTN Sports' Gamechangers.

To submit plays for consideration, send an email to scores@montanasports.com or tag Montana Sports on Facebook, Twitter/X or Instagram.