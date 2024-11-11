Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Football

Actions

MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays for Nov. 11

Screenshot 2024-09-02 at 2.43.13 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

Surprises, upsets and comebacks dotted all five high school football brackets across a thrilling weekend of quarterfinal matchups, featuring some breathtaking performances and plays.

Each Monday we will compile the top plays from across the state as shot by our MTN team or submitted by viewers.

Click on the video above to watch this week's edition of MTN Sports' Gamechangers.

To submit plays for consideration, send an email to scores@montanasports.com or tag Montana Sports on Facebook, Twitter/X or Instagram.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state