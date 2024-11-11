MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays for Nov. 11

Surprises, upsets and comebacks dotted all five high school football brackets across a thrilling weekend of quarterfinal matchups, featuring some breathtaking performances and plays.

Each Monday we will compile the top plays from across the state as shot by our MTN team or submitted by viewers.

Click on the video above to watch this week's edition of MTN Sports' Gamechangers.

To submit plays for consideration, send an email to scores@montanasports.com or tag Montana Sports on Facebook, Twitter/X or Instagram.

