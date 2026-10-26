MTN Sports 2026 high school football power rankings for Oct. 26

Here are MTN Sports' 2026 power rankings for Class AA, Class A, Class B, 8-Man and 6-Man football. New rankings are released every Monday.

MTN Sports high school football rankings

Monday, Oct. 26

(Final regular-season rankings)

Class AA

1, Billings West (9-0). Last week: Beat Belgrade 46-0.

2, Kalispell Glacier (8-1). Last week: Beat No. 5 Missoula Big Sky 56-7.

3, Great Falls CMR (7-2). Last week: Beat Great Falls 21-7.

4, Missoula Sentinel (6-3). Last week: Beat Kalispell Flathead 49-30.

5, Missoula Big Sky (7-2). Last week: Lost to No. 2 Kalispell Glacier 56-7.

Class A

1, Sidney (9-0). Last week: Beat Hardin 34-6.

2, Columbia Falls (7-1). Last week: Beat Libby 42-0.

3, Whitefish (8-1). Last week: Beat Bigfork 43-7.

4, East Helena (7-1). Last week: Beat No. 4 Lewistown 34-14.

5, Hamilton (7-1). Last week: Beat Corvallis 46-6.

Class B

1, Florence (7-1). Last week: Beat Missoula Loyola 53-0.

2, Huntley Project (9-0). Last week: Beat Shepherd 44-0.

3, Fairfield (8-1). Last week: Beat Conrad 49-7.

4, Manhattan (7-1). Last week: Beat Whitehall 34-0.

5, Three Forks (6-2). Last week: Beat Jefferson 42-6.

8-Man

1, Drummond-Philipsburg (8-0). Last week: Beat Lame Deer 73-0.

2, Superior (9-0). Last week: Beat St. Regis 56-18.

3. Scobey (8-0). Last week: Beat Fairview 80-12.

4. Belt (8-1). Last week: Beat Centerville 56-8.

5, Fort Benton (8-1). Last week: Beat Simms 48-6.

6-Man

1, Grass Range-Winnett (8-0). Last week: Beat Custer-Hysham-Melstone 56-12.

2. D-G-S-G (8-1). Last week: Beat Plenty Coups 51-26.

3. West Yellowstone (8-0). Last week: Beat vs. No. 3 Absarokee 48-30.

4. Jordan (8-1). Last week: Beat Broadus 46-13.

5, Absarokee (6-2). Last week: Lost to No. 5 West Yellowstone 48-30.

Please email game scores/scoring summaries, standings and any necessary corrections to scores@montanasports.com