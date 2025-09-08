MTN Sports 2025 high school football power rankings for Sept. 8

MTN Sports high school football rankings

Monday, Sept. 8

CLASS AA

1, Kalispell Glacier (2-0). Last: Beat No. 5 Bozeman 62-21. Next: at Butte (1-1)

2, Bozeman Gallatin (2-0). Last: Beat Helena 42-13. Next: vs. Billings Skyview (0-2)

3, Billings West (1-1). Last: Beat Missoula Hellgate 56-14. Next: at Great Falls (0-1)

4, Missoula Big Sky (2-0). Last: Beat Great Falls 27-6. Next: at Helena Capital (1-1)

5, Missoula Sentinel (1-0). Last: Beat No. 3 Great Falls CMR 6-0. Next: vs. Helena (1-1)

Around Class AA: A week after winning a close one on the road at Billings West, top-ranked Kalispell Glacier took care of previous No. 5 Bozeman High thanks to three touchdown passes from Jackson Presley and 492 total yards of offense. No. 2 Gallatin also ran its record to 2-0 with a big win over Helena, while No. 3 West bounced back with a runaway over Missoula Hellgate despite a slow start. Making their respective debuts in the rankings this week are No. 4 Missoula Big Sky and No. 5 Missoula Sentinel, the latter of which blanked previous No. 3 Great Falls CMR on Friday.

CLASS A

1, Billings Central (2-0). Last: Beat No. 4 Havre 42-7. Next: vs. No. 3 Frenchtown (2-0)

2, Laurel (2-0). Last: Beat Sidney 34-6. Next: vs Lockwood (1-1)

3, Frenchtown (2-0). Last: Beat Columbia Falls 37-6. Next: at No. 1 Billings Central (2-0)

4, Lewistown (2-0). Last: Beat Miles City 48-14. Next: at Glendive (1-1)

5, Hamilton (2-0). Last: Beat Whitefish 27-23. Next: vs. Libby (2-0)

Around Class A: Defending state champion Billings Central had too much for previous No. 4 Havre in their ranked head-to-head matchup last week, beating the Blue Ponies 42-7. The Rams welcome another top Class A opponent this week as new No. 3 Frenchtown, coming off a 37-6 victory over Columbia Falls, looks to knock Central off its perch. Elsewhere, Hamilton makes its debut in the rankings this week at No. 5 and faces 2-0 Libby this week.

CLASS B

1, Manhattan (2-0). Last: Beat Florence 18-6. Next: at Big Timber (0-2)

2, Eureka (1-0) Last: Idle. Next: vs. Deer Lodge (0-2)

3, Three Forks (2-0). Last: Beat Huntley Project 51-26. Next: at Whitehall (2-0)

4, Malta (2-0). Last: Beat Shepherd 40-6. Next: vs. Conrad (1-1)

5. Glasgow (2-0). Last: Beat Baker 52-12. Next: vs. Cut Bank (2-0)

Around Class B: No. 1 Manhattan ran its record to 2-0 with an 18-6 win over perennial Class B contender Florence in a rematch of the 2023 championship. The Tigers, runners-up in the past two state title games, have allowed just 12 points in its two contests in 2025. The rest of the top five all won last week — except for No. 2 Eureka, which had a bye. The Lions are back on the field this week against Deer Lodge. No. 3 Three Forks and No. 5 Glasgow both face 2-0 opponents this week.

8-MAN

1, Scobey (2-0). Last: Beat Westby-Grenora 60-6. Next: at No. 5 Circle (1-0)

2, Fort Benton (2-0). Last: Beat No. 2 Belt 24-22. Next: vs. Rocky Boy (0-2)

3, Belt (1-1). Last: Lost to No. 3 Fort Benton 24-22. Next: vs. Chinook (2-0)

4, Drummond-Philipsburg (2-0). Last: Beat Park City 56-22. Next: at Lone Peak (1-1)

5, Circle (1-0). Last: Idle. Next: vs. No. 1 Scobey (2-0)

Around 8-Man: The first big clash of the season went Fort Benton's way, as it escaped Belt 24-22. A late touchdown by Truman Giese and two takeaways preserved the win. The No. 2-ranked Longhorns and No. 3 Huskies have swapped positions in this week's rankings. Everyone is still looking up at Scobey, however. The top-ranked Spartans have a big matchup on the docket this week as they welcome No. 5 Circle to town. The Wildcats are coming off a bye.

6-MAN

1, D-G-S-G (2-0). Last: Beat No. 2 C-J-I 86-36. Next: vs. No. 3 Custer-Hysham-Melstone (1-1)

2, Absarokee (2-0). Last: Beat Bridger 60-12. Next: vs. Gardiner (1-1)

3, Custer-Hysham-Melstone (1-1). Last: Beat No. 4 Bainville 68-37. Next: at No. 1 D-G-S-G (2-0)

4, C-J-I (1-1). Last: Lost to No. 1 D-G-S-G 86-36. Next: at Highwood (2-0)

5, Grass Range-Winnett (2-0). Last: Beat Broadview-Lavina 58-6. Next: vs. Big Sandy (1-1)

Around 6-Man: Tyce Smith's big night helped propel top-ranked Deston-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine to an 86-36 rout of previous No. 2 Chester-Joplin-Inverness. But the Bearcats can't relax as new No. 3 Custer-Hysham Melstone, after a 68-37 victory over previously ranked Bainville, travels to Geraldine for a top-three matchup this week. Meanwhile, C-J-I, now No. 4, looks to get back in the win column in a matchup against undefeated Highwood.

Please email weekly results, scoring plays, standings and any necessary corrections to scores@montanasports.com