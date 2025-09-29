MTN Sports 2025 high school football power rankings for Sept. 29

MTN Sports high school football rankings

Monday, Sept. 29

CLASS AA

1, Kalispell Glacier (5-0). Last: Beat Missoula Hellgate 45-0. Next: vs. No. 5 Missoula Sentinel (4-0)

2, Gallatin (5-0). Last: Beat Bozeman 23-16. Next: vs. Great Falls (1-3)

3, Billings West (4-1). Last: Beat Great Falls CMR 40-0. Next: at Billings Skyview (1-4)

4, Missoula Big Sky (5-0). Last: Beat Kalispell Flathead 64-20. Next: vs. Missoula Hellgate (1-4)

5, Missoula Sentinel (4-0). Last: Beat Butte 10-7. Next: at No. 1 Kalispell Glacier (5-0)

Around Class AA: With another blowout win last week, Kalispell Glacier continues to set the pace on the AA landscape. This week, the Wolfpack — who are averaging 43.8 points per game — host No. 5 Missoula Sentinel, which is allowing just 9.5 points per game (Glacier is giving up just 7.4). No. 5 Sentinel beat Butte 10-7 last week on Blaise Olson's 36-yard field goal. Elsewhere, No. 2 Gallatin fended off crosstown rival Bozeman on Carter Dahlke's late touchdown. The Raptors take on Great Falls this Friday.

CLASS A

1, Billings Central (5-0). Last: Beat Miles City 49-22. Next: vs. Lockwood (2-3)

2, Hamilton (4-0). Last: Beat Stevensville 52-7. Next: vs. No. 3 Frenchtown (4-1)

3, Frenchtown (4-1). Last: Beat Dillon 38-7. Next: at No. 2 Hamilton (4-0)

4, Laurel (4-1). Last: Beat No. 2 Lewistown 35-21. Next: vs. East Helena (4-1)

5, Lewistown (3-1). Last: Lost to No. 5 Laurel 35-21. Next: at Browning (1-3)

Around Class A: In the marquee game on last week's schedule, Laurel went on the road and overcame Lewistown in a ranked matchup, 35-21. Both remain in the top five this week, however. The fourth-ranked Locomotives will host an East Helena team that has won four straight and appears to be knocking on the door. The key game coming up, though, will take place in the Southwest, as No. 2 Hamilton hosts No. 3 Frenchtown. The Broncs and No. 1 Billings Central are the lone unbeatens remaining.

CLASS B

1, Manhattan (5-0). Last: Beat Columbus 37-0. Next: Idle

2, Eureka (3-1) Last: Beat Anaconda 26-0. Next: vs. Missoula Loyola (2-3)

3, Malta (5-0). Last: Beat Cut Bank 55-6. Next: vs. Killdeer, N.D. (6-0)

4, Glasgow (5-0). Last: Beat Fairfield 34-21. Next: vs. Wolf Point (3-2)

5. Three Forks (4-1). Last: Beat Townsend 41-26. Next: at Big Timber (0-4)

Around Class B: No changes this week in the Class B rankings. Top-ranked Manhattan remains steady, while No. 2 Eureka passed a test in an anticipated matchup against upstart Anaconda with a 26-0 victory. Eureka hosts Missoula Loyola this week. Perhaps the most intriguing matchup in the classification this week is No. 3 Malta's contest against Killdeer, N.D. The Cowboys are 6-0 in Class A Region 4 in North Dakota while Malta is off to an unbeaten start as the defending state champ.

8-MAN

1, Scobey (4-0). Last: Idle. Next: vs. Forsyth (3-2)

2, Fort Benton (5-0). Last: Beat Chinook 54-0. Next: at Box Elder (3-2)

3, Belt (4-1). Last: Beat Cascade 54-16. Next: at Simms (0-5)

4, Drummond-Philipsburg (5-0). Last: Beat Ennis 44-6. Next: vs. Twin Bridges (3-2)

5, Circle (3-1). Last: Beat Ekalaka 38-18. Next: vs. Poplar (0-4)

Around 8-Man: There weren't any surprises at the top of the 8-Man ranks last week, as No. 2 Fort Benton, No. 3 Belt, No. 4 Drummond-Philipsburg and No. 5 Circle all scored comfortable wins. Circle handed Ekalaka its second loss of the season, while Drummond-Philipsburg rolled over previously undefeated Ennis in their matchup last Friday. No. 1 Scobey was off last week but returns to the field Friday at home against Forsyth.

6-MAN

1, D-G-S-G (4-0). Last: Beat Hafford, Sask., 47-44. Next: at No. 4 Grass Range-Winnett (5-0)

2, Absarokee (5-0). Last: Beat Savage 56-6. Next: Idle

3, C-J-I (4-1). Last: Beat St. Patrick's 78-21. Next: at Sunburst (2-3)

4. Grass Range-Winnett (5-0). Last: Beat Hays-Lodgepole 77-6. Next: vs. No. 1 D-G-S-G (4-0)

5. Lincoln (4-1). Last: Beat Hot Springs 48-15. Next: vs. Valier (0-3)

Around 6-Man: If you're looking for a big matchup in 6-Man this week, look no further than Saturday's South division showdown between No. 1 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine and No. 4 Grass Range-Winnett. D-G-S-G has yet to be slowed down — though it won a thriller against a Canadian opponent in Week 4 — and is averaging 60 points per game. But Grass Range-Winnett has allowed just 32 total points in four games (the Rangers' fifth win was a forfeit), so something will have to give. Meanwhile, making its debut in the rankings this week is Lincoln, which has won four straight. The Lynx's only loss? To D-G-S-G in Week 1.

Please email game scores/scoring plays, standings and any necessary corrections to scores@montanasports.com