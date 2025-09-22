MTN Sports 2025 high school football power rankings for Sept. 22

MTN Sports high school football rankings

Monday, Sept. 22

CLASS AA

1, Kalispell Glacier (4-0). Last: Beat Helena Capital 56-6. Next: at Missoula Hellgate (1-3)

2, Gallatin (4-0). Last: Beat Great Falls CMR 34-7. Next: at Bozeman (3-1)

3, Billings West (3-1). Last: Beat Billings Senior 35-0. Next: vs. Great Falls CMR (2-2)

4, Missoula Big Sky (4-0). Last: Beat Butte 41-7. Next: at Kalispell Flathead (1-2)

5, Missoula Sentinel (3-0). Last: Beat Missoula Hellgate 28-7. Next: at Butte (1-3)

Around Class AA: The top five teams all won last Friday night, meaning there are no changes to the rankings heading into Week 5. Of note, Kalispell Glacier's scoring output continues to impress — after a rout of Helena Capital last week, the Wolfpack have now put up 174 points in four games, an average of 43.5 per outing. You like points? Bozeman beat Great Falls 70-50 (!) in a wild one last week. No. 2 Gallatin will face the Hawks this Friday in an anticipated crosstown matchup.

CLASS A

1, Billings Central (4-0). Last: Beat No. 2 Laurel 35-0. Next: at Miles City (1-2)

2, Lewistown (3-0). Last: Idle. Next: vs. No. 5 Laurel (3-1)

3, Hamilton (3-0). Last: Idle. Next: at Stevensville (1-3)

4, Frenchtown (3-1). Last: Beat Florence 23-8. Next: at Dillon (0-3)

5, Laurel (3-1). Last: Lost to No. 1 Billings Central 35-0. Next: at No. 2 Lewistown (3-0)

Around Class A: Conference play begins in earnest this week in the Class A ranks, notably with a matchup between new No. 2 Lewistown and No. 5 Laurel. The Eagles were off last week while the Locomotives, previously ranked second, were shut out against archrival Billings Central. Speaking of ... can anyone contend with the Rams? Defending state champion Central has dominated the competition through four weeks, which has included convincing wins against three ranked opponents.

CLASS B

1, Manhattan (4-0). Last: Beat No. 3 Three Forks 28-20. Next: vs. Columbus (2-1)

2, Eureka (2-1) Last: Lost to Whitefish 14-7. Next: Anaconda (3-1)

3, Malta (4-0). Last: Beat Wolf Point 46-14. Next: at Cut Bank (2-2)

4, Glasgow (4-0). Last: Beat Shelby 56-8. Next: vs. Fairfield (1-2)

5, Three Forks (3-1). Last: Lost to No. 1 Manhattan 28-20. Next: vs. Townsend (3-0)

Around Class B: It was a heavyweight matchup between South rivals Manhattan and Three Forks last Friday night, and the top-ranked Tigers came out on top 28-20 to solidify their position as the favorites in Class B. Manhattan will face Columbus this week while Three Forks, which slipped two positions to No. 5, faces undefeated Townsend. Up north, No. 3 Malta and No. 4 Glasgow keep churning convincing victories. In the West, Eureka remains No. 2 after a 14-7 loss to Class A Whitefish. The Lions take on upstart Anaconda this week.

8-MAN

1, Scobey (4-0). Last: Beat Ekalaka 42-38. Next: Idle

2, Fort Benton (4-0). Last: Beat Harlem 72-0. Next: vs. Chinook (3-1)

3, Belt (3-1). Last: Beat Box Elder 58-0. Next: vs. Cascade (3-1)

4, Drummond-Philipsburg (4-0). Last: Beat Manhattan Christian 42-6. Next: at Ennis (3-0)

5, Circle (2-1). Last: Beat Culbertson 38-14. Next: at Ekalaka (3-1)

Around 8-Man: Ekalaka gave No. 1 Scobey all it wanted in an East showdown between unbeatens last week, but the Spartans survived for a 42-38 victory. Scobey is off this week but several good matchups are on the schedule, including Ekalaka facing No. 5 Circle. No. 2 Fort Benton faces Chinook and No. 3 Belt takes on Cascade — both are 3-1 — in solid North division matchups. Meanwhile, No. 4 Drummond-Philipsburg has a date with undefeated Ennis, a meeting between the only unbeatens in the South.

6-MAN

1, D-G-S-G (3-0). Last: vs. Gardiner canceled. Next: vs. Hafford, Sask.

2, Absarokee (4-0). Last: Beat West Yellowstone 46-25. Next: vs. Savage (3-1)

3, C-J-I (3-1). Last: Beat Hays-Lodgepole by forfeit. Next: vs. St. Patrick's (2-1)

4. Grass Range-Winnett (4-0). Last: Beat Plenty Coups by forfeit. Next: Idle

5. Roy-Winifred (4-0). Last: Beat Broadview-Lavina 53-13. Next: at Custer-Hysham-Melstone (2-2)

Around 6-Man: There wasn't a lot of action among the top five last week, as No. 1 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine had its game against Gardiner canceled while No. 3 Chester-Joplin-Inverness and No. 4 Grass Range-Winnett each won by way of forfeit. But there has been some movement, as new No. 5 Roy-Winifred supplants previously ranked Power-Dutton-Brady in the rankings. P-D-B was knocked off at home 54-38 by Lincoln, as the Lynx reeled off 25 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win. Roy-Winifred debuts in the rankings on the heels of a 53-13 romp over Broadview-Lavina.

