MTN Sports 2025 high school football power rankings for Sept. 2

MTN Sports high school football rankings

Tuesday, Sept. 2

CLASS AA

1, Kalispell Glacier (1-0). Last: Beat Billings West 14-10. Next: vs. No. 5 Bozeman (1-0)

2, Bozeman Gallatin (1-0). Last: Beate Butte 44-13. Next: vs. Helena (1-0)

3, Great Falls CMR (1-0). Last: Beat Helena Capital 28-14. Next: at Missoula Sentinel (0-0)

4, Billings West (0-1). Last: Lost to Kalispell Glacier 14-10. Next: at Missoula Hellgate (0-1)

5, Bozeman (1-0). Last: Beat Missoula Hellgate 46-20. Next: at No. 1 Kalispell Glacier (1-0)

Around Class AA: In the first big showdown of the season, Kalispell Glacier went on the road last week and sneaked past Billings West in a matchup of teams with championship aspirations. The Wolfpack fended off a late red-zone series by the Bears to hang on. Great Falls CMR got started on the right foot with a two-touchdown win over defending state champion Helena Capital, which was another notable outcome from Week 1.

CLASS A

1, Billings Central (1-0). Last: Beat Dillon 64-28. Next: vs. No. 4 Havre (0-0)

2, Laurel (1-0). Last: Beat Glendive 46-6. Next: vs. Sidney (1-0)

3, Lewistown (1-0). Last: Beat Columbia Falls 17-13. Next: vs. Miles City (1-0)

4, Havre (0-0). Last: No-contest at Whitefish. Next: at No. 1 Billings Central (1-0)

5, Frenchtown (1-0). Last: Beat Bigfork 28-7. Next: vs. Columbia Falls (0-1)

Around Class A: Defending state champion Billings Central returned this season with an experienced roster, and after a slow start in Week 1 at Dillon the Rams proved they are formidable again. Laurel, hungry after falling to Central in last year’s title game, scored a blowout win in their opener. Havre's season debut at Whitefish was one of a handful of games across the state to be ruled a "no-contest" due to lightning. The Blue Ponies travel to face top-ranked Central this week in a top-four matchup.

CLASS B

1, Manhattan (1-0). Last: Beat Anaconda 15-6. Next: vs. Florence (0-1)

2, Eureka (1-0) Last: Beat Fairfield 32-0. Next: Idle

3, Three Forks (1-0). Last: Beat Florence 25-13. Next: at Huntley Project (0-1)

4, Malta (1-0). Last: Beat Huntley Project 9-8. Next: at Shepherd (0-1)

5. Glasgow (1-0). Last: Beat Red Lodge 33-12. Next: at Baker (0-1)

Around Class B: Malta topped Manhattan in last year's state championship game, and both won close games last week to open the new season. Manhattan has lost the past two title contests by a combined 12 points and looks to get over that hump this season. Malta said goodbye to a strong senior class but its defense still rose to the occasion in beating Huntley Project last week. Glasgow, with a nice win over Red Lodge, hopes to make noise in the North this year led by quarterback Khye Gamas.

8-MAN

1, Scobey (1-0). Last: Beat Plentywood 48-6. Next: vs. Westby-Grenora (0-1)

2, Belt (1-0). Last: Beat Rocky Boy 58-0. Next: vs. No. 3 Fort Benton (1-0)

3, Fort Benton (1-0). Last: Beat Centerville 68-0. Next: at No. 2 Belt (1-0)

4, Drummond-Philipsburg (1-0). Last: Beat Lame Deer by forfeit. Next: at Park City (0-1)

5, Circle (1-0). Last: Beat Westby-Grenora 59-6. Next: at Wibaux (0-0)

Around 8-Man: Scobey and Belt both opened the season last week with blowout wins, which does nothing to dispel the notion that they are among the elite in 8-Man in 2025. But Belt will face a test Thursday night when it welcomes North rival Fort Benton for a top-three showdown in Week 2. Fort Benton wasn't too hospitable to Centerville — previously a 6-Man power — in its 8-Man opener. Box Elder, however, last year's 6-Man champion, opened 1-0 in the 8-Man ranks by beating Simms.

6-MAN

1, D-G-S-G (1-0). Last: Beat Lincoln 45-24. Next: at No. 2 C-J-I (1-0)

2, C-J-I (1-0). Last: Beat Hot Springs 52-8. Next: vs. No. 1 D-G-S-G (1-0)

3, Absarokee (1-0). Last: Beat Custer-Hysham-Melstone 33-26. Next: at Bridger (0-1)

4, Bainville (1-0). Last: Beat Jordan 47-46. Next: at Custer-Hysham-Melstone (0-1)

5, Grass Range-Winnett (1-0). Last: Beat Terry 68-12. Next: at Broadview-Lavina (1-0).

Around 6-Man: Box Elder and Centerville, winners of the past two state championships, have moved up to the 8-Man ranks, meaning there will be a new top dog in 6-Man this season. Week 2 provides a clash of the top-two teams in the rankings as No. 1 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine travels north to face No. 2 Chester-Joplin-Inverness. The game should be a good indicator of the balance of power in 6-Man in the early portion of the 2025 season.

