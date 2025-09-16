High School College More Sports Watch Now
MTN Sports 2025 high school football power rankings for Sept. 15

High School Football Power Rankings logo
MTN Sports
Posted

MTN Sports high school football rankings

Monday, Sept. 15

CLASS AA

1, Kalispell Glacier (3-0). Last: Beat Butte 42-0. Next: vs. Helena Capital (1-2)

2, Bozeman Gallatin (3-0). Last: Beat Billings Skyview 26-0. Next: at Great Falls CMR (2-1)

3, Billings West (2-1). Last: Beat Great Falls 38-6. Next: vs. Billings Senior (0-3)

4, Missoula Big Sky (3-0). Last: Beat Helena Capital 38-0. Next: vs. Butte (1-2)

5, Missoula Sentinel (2-0). Last: Beat Helena 31-24 2OT. Next: vs. Missoula Hellgate (1-2)

Around Class AA: The top five teams in Class AA all held serve last week, with Missoula Sentinel's double-overtime victory over Helena High serving as the thriller on the schedule. The Spartans have a crosstown matchup his week with Missoula Hellgate, as does No. 3 Billings West against hometown foe Billings Senior. Meanwhile, No. 1 Kalispell Glacier's offense continues to hum — the Wolfpack have put up 104 points in their past two games.

CLASS A

1, Billings Central (3-0)Last: Beat No. 3 Frenchtown 35-7. Next: vs. No. 2 Laurel (3-0)

2, Laurel (3-0)Last: Beat Lockwood 35-7. Next: at No. 1 Billings Central (3-0)

3. Lewistown (3-0). Last: Beat Glendive 46-20. Next: Idle

4. Hamilton (3-0). Last: Beat Libby 40-0. Next: Idle

5. Frenchtown (2-1). Last: Lost to No. 1 Billings Central 35-7. Next: vs. Florence (0-2)

Around Class A: It will be a 1-vs.-2 matchup this week when top-ranked Billings Central hosts archrival Laurel on Friday for homecoming. The reigning state-champion Rams took care of business last week against previous No. 3 Frenchtown while Laurel handled Lockwood in a homecoming game that was delayed by lightning. No. 3 Lewistown and No. 4 Hamilton, both winners last Friday, are idle this week while Frenchtown will host Class B Florence. Whitefish will also step out of Class A competition and take on Class B No. 2 Eureka.

CLASS B

1, Manhattan (3-0). Last: Beat Big Timber 41-6. Next: at No. 3 Three Forks (3-0)

2, Eureka (2-0) Last: Beat Deer Lodge 55-6. Next: at Whitefish (1-2)

3, Three Forks (3-0). Last: Beat Whitehall 42-0. Next: vs. No. 1 Manhattan (1-0)

4, Malta (3-0). Last: Beat Conrad 45-18. Next: vs. Wolf Point (3-0)

5. Glasgow (3-0). Last: Beat Cut Bank 46-6. Next: at Shelby (1-2)

Around Class B: The game of the week will pit No. 1 Manhattan against No. 3 Three Forks, a battle of 3-0 rivals from the South that each have championship aspirations. No. 2 Eureka, meanwhile, will step out of Class B to take on Class A Whitefish. The Lions have beaten the Bulldogs in each of the past two seasons. Due to weather, No. 4 Malta had to wait until Monday to play Conrad — and won 45-18. The defending champs have a test this week when they take on 3-0 Wolf Point.

8-MAN

1, Scobey (3-0)Last: Beat No. 5 Circle 26-6. Next: at Ekalaka (3-0)

2, Fort Benton (3-0)Last: Beat Rocky Boy 63-0. Next: at Harlem (2-1)

3, Belt (2-1)Last: Beat Chinook 38-14. Next: at Box Elder (2-1)

4, Drummond-Philipsburg (3-0)Last: Beat Lone Peak 50-6. Next: vs. Manhattan Christian (0-2)

5, Circle (1-1)Last: Lost to No. 1 Scobey 26-6. Next: vs. Culbertson (2-1)

Around 8-Man: No. 1 Scobey passed a test last week with a victory over No. 5-ranked Circle, and now the Spartans get another good matchup when they travel to undefeated Ekalaka for an 8-Man East showdown. No. 3 Belt, staying in the win column after its close Week 1 loss to No. 2 Fort Benton, also made a statement with a victory over previously unbeaten Chinook and now the Huskies will take on Box Elder, the defending 6-Man champion that is 2-1 in its first season playing up a level.

6-MAN

1, D-G-S-G (3-0)Last: Beat No. 3 Custer-Hysham-Melstone 62-14. Next: at Gardiner (1-2)

2, Absarokee (3-0). Last: Beat Gardiner 64-19. Next: vs. West Yellowstone (1-2)

3, C-J-I (2-1). Last: Beat Highwood 54-16. Next: at Hays-Lodgepole (0-2)

4. Grass Range-Winnett (3-0). Last: Beat Big Sandy 38-8. Next: at Plenty Coups (0-2)

5. Power-Dutton-Brady (3-0). Last: Beat White Sulphur Springs 53-14. Next: vs. Lincoln (2-1)

Around 6-Man: The co-op of Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine just keeps on going as the No. 1-ranked squad; the Bearcats smacked previously ranked Custer-Hysham-Melstone on Saturday to tighten their grip on the top spot. Power-Dutton-Brady is making its first appearance in the 6-Man rankings this week. The Titans have outscored teams 145-46 so far this season.

Please email game scores/scoring plays, standings and any necessary corrections to scores@montanasports.com

