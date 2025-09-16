MTN Sports 2025 high school football power rankings for Sept. 15

MTN Sports high school football rankings

Monday, Sept. 15

CLASS AA

1, Kalispell Glacier (3-0). Last: Beat Butte 42-0. Next: vs. Helena Capital (1-2)

2, Bozeman Gallatin (3-0). Last: Beat Billings Skyview 26-0. Next: at Great Falls CMR (2-1)

3, Billings West (2-1). Last: Beat Great Falls 38-6. Next: vs. Billings Senior (0-3)

4, Missoula Big Sky (3-0). Last: Beat Helena Capital 38-0. Next: vs. Butte (1-2)

5, Missoula Sentinel (2-0). Last: Beat Helena 31-24 2OT. Next: vs. Missoula Hellgate (1-2)

Around Class AA: The top five teams in Class AA all held serve last week, with Missoula Sentinel's double-overtime victory over Helena High serving as the thriller on the schedule. The Spartans have a crosstown matchup his week with Missoula Hellgate, as does No. 3 Billings West against hometown foe Billings Senior. Meanwhile, No. 1 Kalispell Glacier's offense continues to hum — the Wolfpack have put up 104 points in their past two games.

CLASS A

1, Billings Central (3-0). Last: Beat No. 3 Frenchtown 35-7. Next: vs. No. 2 Laurel (3-0)

2, Laurel (3-0). Last: Beat Lockwood 35-7. Next: at No. 1 Billings Central (3-0)

3. Lewistown (3-0). Last: Beat Glendive 46-20. Next: Idle

4. Hamilton (3-0). Last: Beat Libby 40-0. Next: Idle

5. Frenchtown (2-1). Last: Lost to No. 1 Billings Central 35-7. Next: vs. Florence (0-2)

Around Class A: It will be a 1-vs.-2 matchup this week when top-ranked Billings Central hosts archrival Laurel on Friday for homecoming. The reigning state-champion Rams took care of business last week against previous No. 3 Frenchtown while Laurel handled Lockwood in a homecoming game that was delayed by lightning. No. 3 Lewistown and No. 4 Hamilton, both winners last Friday, are idle this week while Frenchtown will host Class B Florence. Whitefish will also step out of Class A competition and take on Class B No. 2 Eureka.

CLASS B

1, Manhattan (3-0). Last: Beat Big Timber 41-6. Next: at No. 3 Three Forks (3-0)

2, Eureka (2-0) Last: Beat Deer Lodge 55-6. Next: at Whitefish (1-2)

3, Three Forks (3-0). Last: Beat Whitehall 42-0. Next: vs. No. 1 Manhattan (1-0)

4, Malta (3-0). Last: Beat Conrad 45-18. Next: vs. Wolf Point (3-0)

5. Glasgow (3-0). Last: Beat Cut Bank 46-6. Next: at Shelby (1-2)

Around Class B: The game of the week will pit No. 1 Manhattan against No. 3 Three Forks, a battle of 3-0 rivals from the South that each have championship aspirations. No. 2 Eureka, meanwhile, will step out of Class B to take on Class A Whitefish. The Lions have beaten the Bulldogs in each of the past two seasons. Due to weather, No. 4 Malta had to wait until Monday to play Conrad — and won 45-18. The defending champs have a test this week when they take on 3-0 Wolf Point.

8-MAN

1, Scobey (3-0). Last: Beat No. 5 Circle 26-6. Next: at Ekalaka (3-0)

2, Fort Benton (3-0). Last: Beat Rocky Boy 63-0. Next: at Harlem (2-1)

3, Belt (2-1). Last: Beat Chinook 38-14. Next: at Box Elder (2-1)

4, Drummond-Philipsburg (3-0). Last: Beat Lone Peak 50-6. Next: vs. Manhattan Christian (0-2)

5, Circle (1-1). Last: Lost to No. 1 Scobey 26-6. Next: vs. Culbertson (2-1)

Around 8-Man: No. 1 Scobey passed a test last week with a victory over No. 5-ranked Circle, and now the Spartans get another good matchup when they travel to undefeated Ekalaka for an 8-Man East showdown. No. 3 Belt, staying in the win column after its close Week 1 loss to No. 2 Fort Benton, also made a statement with a victory over previously unbeaten Chinook and now the Huskies will take on Box Elder, the defending 6-Man champion that is 2-1 in its first season playing up a level.

6-MAN

1, D-G-S-G (3-0). Last: Beat No. 3 Custer-Hysham-Melstone 62-14. Next: at Gardiner (1-2)

2, Absarokee (3-0). Last: Beat Gardiner 64-19. Next: vs. West Yellowstone (1-2)

3, C-J-I (2-1). Last: Beat Highwood 54-16. Next: at Hays-Lodgepole (0-2)

4. Grass Range-Winnett (3-0). Last: Beat Big Sandy 38-8. Next: at Plenty Coups (0-2)

5. Power-Dutton-Brady (3-0). Last: Beat White Sulphur Springs 53-14. Next: vs. Lincoln (2-1)

Around 6-Man: The co-op of Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine just keeps on going as the No. 1-ranked squad; the Bearcats smacked previously ranked Custer-Hysham-Melstone on Saturday to tighten their grip on the top spot. Power-Dutton-Brady is making its first appearance in the 6-Man rankings this week. The Titans have outscored teams 145-46 so far this season.

Please email game scores/scoring plays, standings and any necessary corrections to scores@montanasports.com