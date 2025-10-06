MTN Sports 2025 high school football power rankings for Oct. 6

MTN Sports high school football rankings

Monday, Oct. 6

CLASS AA

1, Kalispell Glacier (6-0). Last: Beat No. 5 Missoula Sentinel 48-14. Next: at Helena (4-2)

2, Gallatin (6-0). Last: Beat Great Falls 42-0. Next: at No. 3 Billings West (5-1)

3, Billings West (5-1). Last: Beat Billings Skyview 42-6. Next: vs. No. 2 Gallatin (6-0)

4, Missoula Big Sky (6-0). Last: Beat Missoula Hellgate 33-0. Next: at No. 5 Missoula Sentinel (4-1)

5, Missoula Sentinel (4-1). Last: Lost to No. 1 Kalispell Glacier 48-14. Next: vs. No. 4 Missoula Big Sky (6-0)

Around Class AA: No. 1 Kalispell Glacier faced a ranked matchup last week and breezed by No. 5 Missoula Sentinel to remain at the top of the heap. A huge game looms this Thursday night as No. 2 Gallatin travels to play No. 3 Billings West. Both teams are coming off blowout wins. West's only loss this year was a 14-10 defeat to Glacier in Week 1. Sentinel stays in the rankings this week but has a tough crosstown matchup coming up against No. 4 Missoula Big Sky, which continues to impress at 6-0.

CLASS A

1, Billings Central (6-0). Last: Beat Lockwood 42-7. Next: vs. Hardin-Lodge Grass (3-3)

2, Frenchtown (5-1). Last: Beat No. 2 Hamilton 21-14. Next: vs. Butte Central (4-1)

3, Laurel (5-1). Last: Beat East Helena 25-19. Next: at Livingston (0-6)

4, Lewistown (4-1). Last: Beat Browning 59-16. Next: at Havre (3-1)

5, Hamilton (4-1). Last: Lost to No. 3 Frenchtown 21-14. Next: at Dillon (1-4)

Around Class A: Frenchtown moves up one spot back into the No. 2 position this week following a 21-14 win over previously second-ranked Hamilton in their annual Battle of the Broncs rivalry game. Meanwhile, new No. 3 Laurel survived a tight game against upstart East Helena last Friday. This week, No. 4 Lewistown hits the road to take on Havre. The Blue Ponies have won three straight following a Week 2 loss at No. 1 Billings Central. Looming just outside of the rankings is 5-1 Sidney, which has won four games in a row.

CLASS B

1, Manhattan (5-0). Last: Idle. Next: at Townsend (4-1)

2, Eureka (4-1) Last: Beat Missoula Loyola 36-30. Next: at Florence (2-3)

3, Malta (6-0). Last: Beat Killdeer, N.D., 36-15. Next: at Fairfield (2-3)

4, Glasgow (6-0). Last: Beat Wolf Point 64-0. Next: vs. Missoula Loyola (2-4)

5. Three Forks (5-1). Last: Beat Big Timber 43-0. Next: vs. Columbus (3-2)

Around Class B: No. 2-ranked Eureka was in deep trouble last week against Missoula Loyola until two touchdowns in the span of 13 seconds pulled the Lions from the jaws of defeat. Eureka travels to Florence this week. Top-ranked Manhattan was off last week and has an intriguing road matchup coming up against 4-1 Townsend in the rugged Southern B. No. 3 Malta and No. 4 Glasgow remain on their Northern B collision course, both at 6-0. The Scotties will meet aforementioned Loyola in Great Falls this week — a game to keep an eye on.

8-MAN

1, Scobey (5-0). Last: Beat Forsyth 68-16. Next: at Culbertson (4-2)

2, Fort Benton (6-0). Last: Beat Box Elder 63-0. Next: at Cascade (4-2)

3, Belt (5-1). Last: Beat Simms 74-0. Next: at Choteau (5-1)

4, Drummond-Philipsburg (5-0). Last: Beat Twin Bridges 46-14. Next: at Sheridan (4-1)

5, Circle (4-1). Last: Beat Poplar 51-0. Next: at Fairview (4-1)

Around 8-Man: No changes at the top of the 8-Man classification this week, as all five ranked teams scored convincing wins. But all five face seemingly solid matchups in Week 7. Among those is a North battle between No. 3 Belt and Choteau. Both teams are 5-1. Choteau's only loss was a two-point decision in Week 1 against Chinook, and the Bulldogs haven't been challenged within double-digit points since. In the East, No. 1 Scobey looks to keep the status quo against Culbertson while the game between No. 5 Circle and Fairview is one to watch.

6-MAN

1, Grass Range-Winnett (6-0). Last: Beat No. 1 D-G-S-G 38-20. Next: vs. Roy-Winifred (4-1)

2, Absarokee (5-0). Last: Idle. Next: at Reed Point-Rapelje (3-3)

3. D-G-S-G (4-1). Last: Lost to No. 4 Grass Range-Winnett 38-20. Next: at Plenty Coups (0-4)

4, C-J-I (5-1). Last: Beat Sunburst 57-19. Next: Idle.

5. Lincoln (5-1). Last: Beat Valier 74-25. Next: Idle.

Around 6-Man: There's a new team at the top of the mountain in 6-Man — Grass Range-Winnett. The Rangers knocked off previous No. 1 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 38-20 on Saturday to vault three position to the top spot. But they can't rest, as 4-1 Roy-Winifred looms. The Red Raiders, who were ranked in the top five earlier this season, were off last week. Their only loss to date came two weekends ago on the road against a tough Custer-Hysham-Melstone team.

