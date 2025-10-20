High School College More Sports Watch Now
MTN Sports 2025 high school football power rankings for Oct. 20

MTN Sports high school football rankings

Monday, Oct. 20

CLASS AA

1, Kalispell Glacier (8-0). Last: Beat Kalispell Flathead 56-0. Next: vs. No. 4 Missoula Big Sky (7-1)

2, Billings West (7-1). Last: Beat Bozeman 42-14. Next: vs. Belgrade (1-7)

3, Gallatin (7-1). Last: Beat Belgrade 56-7. Next: vs. Billings Senior (2-6)

4, Missoula Big Sky (7-1). Last: Lost to Helena 28-16. Next: at No. 1 Kalispell Glacier (8-0)

5, Missoula Sentinel (5-2). Last: Beat Helena Capital 35-0. Next: vs. Kalispell Flathead (2-5)

Around Class AA: Four of the five ranked teams held serve in convincing fashion last week, with Missoula Big Sky's 28-16 defeat to Helena counting as the only upset among the field. It was the Eagles' first loss after they forged the first 7-0 start in program history. But they only slip one spot this week to No. 4 and swap places with new No. 3 Gallatin, which smacked Belgrade last Friday to bounce back from its first setback of the year, a 20-13 loss versus Billings West.

CLASS A

1, Billings Central (8-0)Last: Beat Sidney 52-14. Next: at Glendive (4-3)

2, Frenchtown (7-1). Last: Beat Corvallis 50-0. Next: at Stevensville (1-7)

3, Laurel (7-1). Last: Beat Browning 50-0. Next: vs. Havre (3-3)

4, Lewistown (6-1). Last: Beat Livingston 56-0. Next: at East Helena (6-2)

5, Hamilton (6-1). Last: Beat Butte Central 50-7. Next: vs. Corvallis (1-6)

Around Class A: You like points? The top-five squads put up a scoring barrage last week while hammering their opponents by a combined 258-21. Hence, there is no movement in this week's Class A rankings. The game of the week this Friday pits No. 4 Lewistown against East Helena. The Vigilantes' only losses this season were a 50-47 shootout against Miles City in Week 1 and a 25-19 squeaker against ranked Laurel. Can they score a top-five win with the playoffs on the horizon?

CLASS B

1, Manhattan (7-0). Last: Beat Jefferson 55-12. Next: vs. Whitehall (3-5)

2, Malta (8-0). Last: Beat Shelby 54-0. Next: at No. 3 Glasgow (8-0)

3, Glasgow (8-0). Last: Beat Conrad 26-0. Next: vs. No. 2 Malta (8-0)

4, Three Forks (6-1). Last: Idle. Next: vs. Jefferson (5-3)

5, Red Lodge (6-1). Last: Beat Roundup 56-0. Next: at Colstrip (1-7)

Around Class B: In terms of regular-season games, they don't get much bigger than Friday's showdown between North rivals Malta and Glasgow. The No. 2-ranked Mustangs and No. 3 Scotties are both 8-0, and the matchup will decide the conference title and send one team into the Class B playoffs with a ton of momentum. Malta is the defending state champion and is looking to hold on to the crown. Glasgow is hoping to make its own title run this year, and a win Friday could go a long way toward that.

8-MAN

1, Scobey (7-0)Last: Beat Fairview 46-8. Next: vs. Poplar (0-7)

2, Fort Benton (8-0)Last: Beat Simms 65-0. Next: vs. Choteau (6-2)

3, Belt (7-1)Last: Beat Centerville 66-0. Next: vs. Harlem (3-5)

4, Drummond-Philipsburg (7-0)Last: Idle. Next: vs. Harlowton-Ryegate (3-4)

5, Circle (6-1)Last: Beat Plentywood 35-12. Next: vs. Forsyth (4-3)

Around 8-Man: There's no movement in the 8-Man rankings this week, as four of the top-five teams won going away and another was on a bye. The regular season wraps up this weekend as teams try to position themselves for the playoffs. Of note, Fort Benton faces North rival Choteau this week. The Longhorns have been a juggernaut all year, having given up just 28 points through eight games. Choteau, though, is 6-2 and needs to keep pace among the top four in the conference.

6-MAN

1, Grass Range-Winnett (8-0). Last: Beat Custer-Hysham-Melstone 60-28. Next: Idle

2, Absarokee (7-0). Last: Beat Shields Valley 65-20. Next: at White Sulphur Springs (2-6)

3. D-G-S-G (6-1). Last: Beat Roy-Winifred 66-6. Next: vs. Broadview-Lavina (3-4)

4, C-J-I (6-1)Last: Beat North Star 73-8. Next: vs. Big Sandy (6-2)

5. Lincoln (6-1). Last: Beat Heart Butte 74-0. Next: at Noxon (5-2)

Around 6-Man: No. 1 Grass Range-Winnett finished its regular season with an impressive win last week on the road against a tough Custer-Hysham-Melstone squad. The Rangers now look toward the playoffs. Elsewhere this week, the North title will be decided between No. 4-ranked C-J-I and Big Sandy. Both are 5-0 in conference games. No. 5 Lincoln also looks to wrap up the Northwest when it faces 5-2 Noxon. Unranked Jordan beat Richey-Lambert 35-34 last week and can secure the East crown this week against Brockton.

Please email game scores/scoring plays, standings and any necessary corrections to scores@montanasports.com

