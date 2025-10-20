MTN Sports 2025 high school football power rankings for Oct. 20

MTN Sports high school football rankings

Monday, Oct. 20

CLASS AA

1, Kalispell Glacier (8-0). Last: Beat Kalispell Flathead 56-0. Next: vs. No. 4 Missoula Big Sky (7-1)

2, Billings West (7-1). Last: Beat Bozeman 42-14. Next: vs. Belgrade (1-7)

3, Gallatin (7-1). Last: Beat Belgrade 56-7. Next: vs. Billings Senior (2-6)

4, Missoula Big Sky (7-1). Last: Lost to Helena 28-16. Next: at No. 1 Kalispell Glacier (8-0)

5, Missoula Sentinel (5-2). Last: Beat Helena Capital 35-0. Next: vs. Kalispell Flathead (2-5)

Around Class AA: Four of the five ranked teams held serve in convincing fashion last week, with Missoula Big Sky's 28-16 defeat to Helena counting as the only upset among the field. It was the Eagles' first loss after they forged the first 7-0 start in program history. But they only slip one spot this week to No. 4 and swap places with new No. 3 Gallatin, which smacked Belgrade last Friday to bounce back from its first setback of the year, a 20-13 loss versus Billings West.

CLASS A

1, Billings Central (8-0). Last: Beat Sidney 52-14. Next: at Glendive (4-3)

2, Frenchtown (7-1). Last: Beat Corvallis 50-0. Next: at Stevensville (1-7)

3, Laurel (7-1). Last: Beat Browning 50-0. Next: vs. Havre (3-3)

4, Lewistown (6-1). Last: Beat Livingston 56-0. Next: at East Helena (6-2)

5, Hamilton (6-1). Last: Beat Butte Central 50-7. Next: vs. Corvallis (1-6)

Around Class A: You like points? The top-five squads put up a scoring barrage last week while hammering their opponents by a combined 258-21. Hence, there is no movement in this week's Class A rankings. The game of the week this Friday pits No. 4 Lewistown against East Helena. The Vigilantes' only losses this season were a 50-47 shootout against Miles City in Week 1 and a 25-19 squeaker against ranked Laurel. Can they score a top-five win with the playoffs on the horizon?

CLASS B

1, Manhattan (7-0). Last: Beat Jefferson 55-12. Next: vs. Whitehall (3-5)

2, Malta (8-0). Last: Beat Shelby 54-0. Next: at No. 3 Glasgow (8-0)

3, Glasgow (8-0). Last: Beat Conrad 26-0. Next: vs. No. 2 Malta (8-0)

4, Three Forks (6-1). Last: Idle. Next: vs. Jefferson (5-3)

5, Red Lodge (6-1). Last: Beat Roundup 56-0. Next: at Colstrip (1-7)

Around Class B: In terms of regular-season games, they don't get much bigger than Friday's showdown between North rivals Malta and Glasgow. The No. 2-ranked Mustangs and No. 3 Scotties are both 8-0, and the matchup will decide the conference title and send one team into the Class B playoffs with a ton of momentum. Malta is the defending state champion and is looking to hold on to the crown. Glasgow is hoping to make its own title run this year, and a win Friday could go a long way toward that.

8-MAN

1, Scobey (7-0). Last: Beat Fairview 46-8. Next: vs. Poplar (0-7)

2, Fort Benton (8-0). Last: Beat Simms 65-0. Next: vs. Choteau (6-2)

3, Belt (7-1). Last: Beat Centerville 66-0. Next: vs. Harlem (3-5)

4, Drummond-Philipsburg (7-0). Last: Idle. Next: vs. Harlowton-Ryegate (3-4)

5, Circle (6-1). Last: Beat Plentywood 35-12. Next: vs. Forsyth (4-3)

Around 8-Man: There's no movement in the 8-Man rankings this week, as four of the top-five teams won going away and another was on a bye. The regular season wraps up this weekend as teams try to position themselves for the playoffs. Of note, Fort Benton faces North rival Choteau this week. The Longhorns have been a juggernaut all year, having given up just 28 points through eight games. Choteau, though, is 6-2 and needs to keep pace among the top four in the conference.

6-MAN

1, Grass Range-Winnett (8-0). Last: Beat Custer-Hysham-Melstone 60-28. Next: Idle

2, Absarokee (7-0). Last: Beat Shields Valley 65-20. Next: at White Sulphur Springs (2-6)

3. D-G-S-G (6-1). Last: Beat Roy-Winifred 66-6. Next: vs. Broadview-Lavina (3-4)

4, C-J-I (6-1). Last: Beat North Star 73-8. Next: vs. Big Sandy (6-2)

5. Lincoln (6-1). Last: Beat Heart Butte 74-0. Next: at Noxon (5-2)

Around 6-Man: No. 1 Grass Range-Winnett finished its regular season with an impressive win last week on the road against a tough Custer-Hysham-Melstone squad. The Rangers now look toward the playoffs. Elsewhere this week, the North title will be decided between No. 4-ranked C-J-I and Big Sandy. Both are 5-0 in conference games. No. 5 Lincoln also looks to wrap up the Northwest when it faces 5-2 Noxon. Unranked Jordan beat Richey-Lambert 35-34 last week and can secure the East crown this week against Brockton.

Please email game scores/scoring plays, standings and any necessary corrections to scores@montanasports.com