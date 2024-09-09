MTN Sports 2024 high school football power rankings for Sept. 9

High school football

2024 MTN Sports power rankings

Monday, Sept. 9

Class AA

1. Kalispell Glacier (2-0). Last week: Beat Billings Senior 49-6. This week: vs. Butte (0-2).

2. Bozeman Gallatin (2-0). Last week: Beat Missoula Sentinel 35-13. This week: vs. Billings Senior (1-1).

3. Bozeman (2-0). Last week: Beat Butte 42-14. This week: at Billings Skyview (0-2).

4. Billings West (2-0). Last week: Beat Helena 26-19. This week: vs. Great Falls CMR (1-1).

5. Helena Capital (1-1). Last week: Beat Billings Skyview 48-8. This week: at Missoula Sentinel (1-1).

Around Class AA: With a win over Billings Senior, Kalispell Glacier kept its hold on the No. 1 ranking. The Wolfpack have given up just nine total points in two wins this year, and host Butte on Friday. The rest of the top five held serve last week; No. 4 Billings West edged Helena 26-19 after the teams played to a scoreless first quarter. Malachi Claunch caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for a TD to bolster the Golden Bears.

Class A

1. Dillon (1-0). Last week: Beat Stevensville 55-0. This week: vs. Columbia Falls (1-1).

2. Billings Central (2-0). Last week: Beat No. 3 Havre 35-20. This week: vs. East Helena (1-1).

3. Frenchtown (2-0). Last week: Beat Corvallis 42-0. This week: at Lakeland, Idaho (3-0).

4. Laurel (2-0). Last week: Beat Lewistown 21-6. This week: at Hardin (0-2).

5. Havre (1-1). Last week: Lost to No. 2 Billings Central 35-20. This week: at Miles City (2-0).

Around Class A: Reigning state champion Dillon opened its season last week with a rout of Stevensville and now prepares to face Columbia Falls in what will be a rematch of last year's title game, which the Beavers survived in overtime. Among those knocking on the door of the top five is upstart Butte Central, which is 2-0 after a come-from-behind victory in OT over previously ranked Hamilton. The Maroons visit Polson this week looking to extend their winning streak.

Class B

1. Jefferson (2-0). Last week: Beat Cut Bank 39-21. This week: at No. 4 Malta (2-0).

2. Manhattan (2-0). Last week: Beat Missoula Loyola 39-0. This week: vs. Thompson Falls (1-0).

3. Eureka (2-0). Last week: Beat Whitefish 39-32. This week: at Cut Bank (0-2).

4. Malta (2-0). Last week: Beat No. 4 Red Lodge 21-18. This week: vs. No. 1 Jefferson (2-0).

5. Florence (1-1). Last week: Beat Townsend 31-14. This week: vs. Huntley Project (0-2).

Around Class B: With a 21-18 road victory at Red Lodge (last week's No. 4), Malta is making its first appearance in the top five this week. The Mustangs, though, have another stiff test against No. 1 Jefferson, which retains the top spot after beating Cut Bank. Three-time reigning champ and No. 5 Florence bounced back from its opening loss to Jefferson with a victory over Townsend. No. 3 Eureka, meanwhile, beat Class A Whitefish 39-32 last week and will take on Cut Bank this week.

8-Man

1. Fairview (2-0). Last week: Beat Forsyth 62-8. This week: at No. 8 Culbertson (2-0).

2. Belt (2-0). Last week: Beat Simms 43-0. This week: vs. No. 3 Fort Benton (1-0).

3. Fort Benton (1-0). Last week: Idle. This week: at No. 2 Belt (2-0).

4. Circle (2-0). Last week: Beat No. 10 Scobey 20-12. This week: vs. Broadus (0-2).

5. Valley Christian (2-0). Last week: Beat Arlee 28-8. This week: at Troy (0-2).

6. Ennis (2-0). Last week: Beat Lone Peak 55-26. This week: vs. Lame Deer (0-1).

7. Drummond-Philipsburg (2-0). Last week: Beat Lodge Grass 70-14. This week: vs. Charlo (0-2).

8. Culbertson (2-0). Last week: Beat Poplar 58-0. This week: vs. No. 1 Fairview (2-0).

9. Manhattan Christian (2-0). Last week: Beat Sheridan 52-24. This week: vs. St. Labre (0-2).

10. Seeley-Swan (2-0). Last week: Beat Victor 52-0. This week: at St. Ignatius (1-0).

Around 8-Man: There are two ranked matchups in the 8-Man ranks this week that should provide some early season clarity — especially the battle between No. 2 Belt and No. 3 Fort Benton. Belt is coming off a shutout of Simms while Fort Benton was off last week. Both look to remain among the state's elite. Elsewhere, top-ranked Fairview faces No. 8 Culbertson in a matchup between two 2-0 teams.

6-Man

1. C-J-I (1-0). Last week: Idle. This week: vs. Box Elder (2-0).

2. Centerville (1-1). Last week: Beat No. 4 Hot Springs 43-40. This week: at Harlowton-Ryegate (1-1).

3. D-G-S-G (2-0). Last week: Beat No. 5 Bridger 54-14. This week: vs. Great Falls Central (1-1).

4. Savage (2-0). Last week: Beat No. 8 Custer-Hysham-Melstone 58-33. This week: at Terry (1-1).

5. Hot Springs (0-2). Last week: Lost to No. 2 Centerville 43-40. This week: at Big Sandy (1-1).

6. Lincoln (2-0). Last week: Beat No. 7 Power-Dutton-Brady 31-28. This week: vs. Noxon (1-1).

7. Broadview-Lavina (2-0). Last week: Beat Fromberg 57-12. This week: at Jordan (2-0).

8. West Yellowstone (2-0). Last week: Beat Alberton 80-12. This week: at No. 10 Custer-Hysham-Melstone (1-1).

9. Power-Dutton-Brady (1-1). Last week: Lost to No. 9 Lincoln 31-28. This week: at Valier (0-2).

10. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (1-1). Last week: Lost to No. 6 Savage 58-33. This week: vs. No. 8 West Yellowstone (2-0).

Around 6-Man: No. 2 Centerville got past Hot Springs 43-40 last week, and has had its first two games decided by a combined five points. The Savage Heat, still winless, have lost to two ranked teams but remain in the top five. Knocking on the door is Jordan, which is 2-0 and facing a matchup against 2-0 and No. 7-ranked Broadview-Lavina this week. Top-ranked C-J-I was off last week but returns to the field to take on 2-0 Box Elder.

Please email weekly results, scoring plays, standings and any necessary corrections to scores@montanasports.com