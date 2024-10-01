MTN Sports 2024 high school football power rankings for Sept. 30

High school football

2024 MTN Sports power rankings

Monday, Sept. 30

Class AA

1. Kalispell Glacier (5-0). Last week: Beat Missoula Hellgate 63-8. This week: at No. 5 Helena Capital (4-1).

2. Bozeman Gallatin (5-0). Last week: Beat Bozeman 35-27 (OT). This week: vs. No. 4 Great Falls (4-1).

3. Billings West (5-0). Last week: Beat Billings Skyview 47-7. This week: vs. Bozeman (3-2).

4. Great Falls (4-1). Last week: Beat Billings Senior 42-20. This week: at No. 2 Bozeman Gallatin (5-0).

5. Helena Capital (4-1). Last week: Beat Beat Helena 40-21. This week: vs. No. 1 Kalispell Glacier (5-0).

Around Class AA: In the thriller of the week last Friday, No. 2 Bozeman Gallatin outlasted Bozeman 35-27 in overtime to keep its unbeaten record intact and knock off its crosstown rival for the first time ever. The Raptors face another test this week against No. 4 Great Falls. Another ranked matchup this week pits No. 1 Kalispell Glacier against No. 5 Helena Capital. Bozeman, meanwhile, faces No. 4 Billings West with the hopes of ending its two-game losing skid.

Class A

1. Frenchtown (5-0). Last week: Beat No. 3 Bigfork 48-13. This week: vs. Hamilton (1-3).

2. Billings Central (5-0). Last week: Beat Sidney 55-0. This week: at No. 5 Lewistown (4-1).

3. Dillon (3-1). Last week: Beat Whitefish 19-13. This week: vs. Corvallis (3-2).

4. Laurel (4-1). Last week: Beat Miles City 28-7. This week: vs. Glendive (1-4).

5. Lewistown (4-1). Last week: Beat Hardin 54-8. This week: vs. No. 2 Billings Central (5-0).

Around Class A: Outside of No. 1 Frenchtown and No. 2 Billings Central, Class A has been tough to read thus far. Laurel has crawled back into the top five following a win over Miles City and Frenchtown's rout of previous No. 3 Bigfork. And Lewistown is making its debut in the rankings at No. 5 following its third straight victory, but the Eagles face their toughest test when they welcome No. 2 Billings Central to town this week.

Class B

1. Malta (5-0). Last week: Beat Glasgow 48-26. This week: at Conrad (3-2).

2. Manhattan (5-0). Last week: Beat Townsend 34-7. This week: vs. Big Timber (3-2).

3. Jefferson (4-1). Last week: Beat Three Forks 35-12. This week: vs. Columbus (3-1).

4. Florence (4-1). Last week: Beat Whitehall 55-6. This week: vs. Anaconda (0-4).

5. Eureka (4-1). Last week: Lost to Missoula Loyola 17-14. This week: at Thompson Falls (2-3).

Around Class B: Eureka has slipped two spots but remains in the top five after a 17-14 loss to Missoula Loyola last Friday. It was a big win for Loyola, which dropped its previous two games this season against ranked teams. Jefferson has moved into the No. 3 spot with a good win over Three Forks, and now faces an intriguing matchup against 3-1 Columbus with the Cougars looking to make a statement on the road.

8-Man

1. Fairview (5-0). Last week: Beat Plentywood 52-12. This week: at No. 3 Circle (5-0).

2. Belt (5-0). Last week: Beat Cascade 58-14. This week: at No. 10 Choteau (4-1).

3. Circle (5-0). Last week: Beat Poplar 64-14. This week: vs. No. 1 Fairview (5-0).

4. Valley Christian (5-0). Last week: Beat Victor 84-6. This week: at No. 8 Seeley-Swan (5-0).

5. Fort Benton (4-1). Last week: Beat No. 9 Choteau 36-26. This week: at Harlem (1-3).

6. Drummond-Philipsburg (5-0). Last week: Beat Sheridan 48-13. This week: vs. No. 9 Ennis (4-1).

7. Manhattan Christian (5-0). Last week: Beat Lone Peak 54-0. This week: Idle.

8. Seeley-Swan (5-0). Last week: Beat St. Regis 40-18. This week: vs. No. 4 Valley Christian (5-0).

9. Ennis (4-1). Last week: Beat Twin Bridges 40-6. This week: at No. 6 Drummond-Phlipsburg (5-0).

10. Choteau (4-1). Last week: Lost to No. 5 Fort Benton 36-26. This week: vs. No. 2 Belt (5-0).

Around 8-Man: There is no shortage of big games on the docket this week. Top-ranked defending champion Fairview will put its 17-game winning streak on the line against Eastern division rival and No. 3 Circle. In the West, No. 4 Valley Christian and No. 8 Seeley-Swan will battle in another meeting of 5-0 teams. And No. 10 Choteau, which suffered its first loss last week, plays Northern foe and No. 2-ranked Belt.

6-Man

1. D-G-S-G (5-0). Last week: Beat Grass Range-Winnett 48-12. This week: vs. Hobson-Moore (1-4).

2. Centerville (4-1). Last week: Beat Highwood 60-22. This week: vs. Great Falls Central (1-4).

3. Box Elder (4-0). Last week: Idle. This week: at Sunburst (0-3).

4. C-J-I (2-1). Last week: Idle. This week: at No. 8 Power-Dutton-Brady (3-1).

5. Hot Springs (3-2). Last week: Beat White Sulphur Springs 59-0. This week: vs. Lincoln (3-1).

6. Broadview-Lavina (4-0). Last week: Idle. This week: vs. Bridger (4-1).

7. Bainville (4-1). Last week: Beat No. 2 Savage 46-25. This week: at Plevna (1-4).

8. Power-Dutton-Brady (3-1). Last week: Beat Big Sandy 51-28. This week: vs. No. 4 C-J-I (2-1).

9. Absarokee (5-0). Last week: Beat Fromberg 74-46. This week: at Custer-Hysham-Melstone (2-3).

10. Savage (4-1). Last week: Lost to Bainville 46-25. This week: at Jordan (4-1).

Around 6-Man: Bainville has jumped into the top 10 this week at No. 7 on the heels of a 21-point victory over previous No. 2 Savage. Among the big matchups this week is No. 4 C-J-I against No. 8 Power-Dutton-Brady in the North division, and No. 6 Broadview-Lavina facing 4-1 Bridger in the South. The Scouts are coming off a 62-40 win over Custer-Hysham-Melstone and looking to move back into the rankings.

Please email weekly results, scoring plays, standings and any necessary corrections to scores@montanasports.com