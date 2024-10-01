Watch Now
MTN Sports 2024 high school football power rankings for Sept. 30

MTN Sports
High school football

2024 MTN Sports power rankings

Monday, Sept. 30

Class AA

1. Kalispell Glacier (5-0). Last week: Beat Missoula Hellgate 63-8. This week: at No. 5 Helena Capital (4-1).

2. Bozeman Gallatin (5-0). Last week: Beat Bozeman 35-27 (OT). This week: vs. No. 4 Great Falls (4-1).

3. Billings West (5-0). Last week: Beat Billings Skyview 47-7. This week: vs. Bozeman (3-2).

4. Great Falls (4-1). Last week: Beat Billings Senior 42-20. This week: at No. 2 Bozeman Gallatin (5-0).

5. Helena Capital (4-1). Last week: Beat Beat Helena 40-21. This week: vs. No. 1 Kalispell Glacier (5-0).

Around Class AA: In the thriller of the week last Friday, No. 2 Bozeman Gallatin outlasted Bozeman 35-27 in overtime to keep its unbeaten record intact and knock off its crosstown rival for the first time ever. The Raptors face another test this week against No. 4 Great Falls. Another ranked matchup this week pits No. 1 Kalispell Glacier against No. 5 Helena Capital. Bozeman, meanwhile, faces No. 4 Billings West with the hopes of ending its two-game losing skid.

Class A

1. Frenchtown (5-0). Last week: Beat No. 3 Bigfork 48-13. This week: vs. Hamilton (1-3).

2. Billings Central (5-0). Last week: Beat Sidney 55-0. This week: at No. 5 Lewistown (4-1).

3. Dillon (3-1). Last week: Beat Whitefish 19-13. This week: vs. Corvallis (3-2).

4. Laurel (4-1). Last week: Beat Miles City 28-7. This week: vs. Glendive (1-4).

5. Lewistown (4-1). Last week: Beat Hardin 54-8. This week: vs. No. 2 Billings Central (5-0).

Around Class A: Outside of No. 1 Frenchtown and No. 2 Billings Central, Class A has been tough to read thus far. Laurel has crawled back into the top five following a win over Miles City and Frenchtown's rout of previous No. 3 Bigfork. And Lewistown is making its debut in the rankings at No. 5 following its third straight victory, but the Eagles face their toughest test when they welcome No. 2 Billings Central to town this week.

Class B

1. Malta (5-0). Last week: Beat Glasgow 48-26. This week: at Conrad (3-2).

2. Manhattan (5-0). Last week: Beat Townsend 34-7. This week: vs. Big Timber (3-2).

3. Jefferson (4-1). Last week: Beat Three Forks 35-12. This week: vs. Columbus (3-1).

4. Florence (4-1). Last week: Beat Whitehall 55-6. This week: vs. Anaconda (0-4).

5. Eureka (4-1). Last week: Lost to Missoula Loyola 17-14. This week: at Thompson Falls (2-3).

Around Class B: Eureka has slipped two spots but remains in the top five after a 17-14 loss to Missoula Loyola last Friday. It was a big win for Loyola, which dropped its previous two games this season against ranked teams. Jefferson has moved into the No. 3 spot with a good win over Three Forks, and now faces an intriguing matchup against 3-1 Columbus with the Cougars looking to make a statement on the road.

8-Man

1. Fairview (5-0). Last week: Beat Plentywood 52-12. This week: at No. 3 Circle (5-0).

2. Belt (5-0). Last week: Beat Cascade 58-14. This week: at No. 10 Choteau (4-1).

3. Circle (5-0). Last week: Beat Poplar 64-14. This week: vs. No. 1 Fairview (5-0).

4. Valley Christian (5-0). Last week: Beat Victor 84-6. This week: at No. 8 Seeley-Swan (5-0).

5. Fort Benton (4-1). Last week: Beat No. 9 Choteau 36-26. This week: at Harlem (1-3).

6. Drummond-Philipsburg (5-0). Last week: Beat Sheridan 48-13. This week: vs. No. 9 Ennis (4-1).

7. Manhattan Christian (5-0). Last week: Beat Lone Peak 54-0. This week: Idle.

8. Seeley-Swan (5-0). Last week: Beat St. Regis 40-18. This week: vs. No. 4 Valley Christian (5-0).

9. Ennis (4-1). Last week: Beat Twin Bridges 40-6. This week: at No. 6 Drummond-Phlipsburg (5-0).

10. Choteau (4-1). Last week: Lost to No. 5 Fort Benton 36-26. This week: vs. No. 2 Belt (5-0).

Around 8-Man: There is no shortage of big games on the docket this week. Top-ranked defending champion Fairview will put its 17-game winning streak on the line against Eastern division rival and No. 3 Circle. In the West, No. 4 Valley Christian and No. 8 Seeley-Swan will battle in another meeting of 5-0 teams. And No. 10 Choteau, which suffered its first loss last week, plays Northern foe and No. 2-ranked Belt.

6-Man

1. D-G-S-G (5-0). Last week: Beat Grass Range-Winnett 48-12. This week: vs. Hobson-Moore (1-4).

2. Centerville (4-1). Last week: Beat Highwood 60-22. This week: vs. Great Falls Central (1-4).

3. Box Elder (4-0). Last week: Idle. This week: at Sunburst (0-3).

4. C-J-I (2-1). Last week: Idle. This week: at No. 8 Power-Dutton-Brady (3-1).

5. Hot Springs (3-2). Last week: Beat White Sulphur Springs 59-0. This week: vs. Lincoln (3-1).

6. Broadview-Lavina (4-0). Last week: Idle. This week: vs. Bridger (4-1).

7. Bainville (4-1). Last week: Beat No. 2 Savage 46-25. This week: at Plevna (1-4).

8. Power-Dutton-Brady (3-1). Last week: Beat Big Sandy 51-28. This week: vs. No. 4 C-J-I (2-1).

9. Absarokee (5-0). Last week: Beat Fromberg 74-46. This week: at Custer-Hysham-Melstone (2-3).

10. Savage (4-1). Last week: Lost to Bainville 46-25. This week: at Jordan (4-1).

Around 6-Man: Bainville has jumped into the top 10 this week at No. 7 on the heels of a 21-point victory over previous No. 2 Savage. Among the big matchups this week is No. 4 C-J-I against No. 8 Power-Dutton-Brady in the North division, and No. 6 Broadview-Lavina facing 4-1 Bridger in the South. The Scouts are coming off a 62-40 win over Custer-Hysham-Melstone and looking to move back into the rankings.

Please email weekly results, scoring plays, standings and any necessary corrections to scores@montanasports.com

