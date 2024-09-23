MTN Sports 2024 high school football power rankings for Sept. 23

High school football

2024 MTN Sports power rankings

Monday, Sept. 23

Class AA

1. Kalispell Glacier (4-0). Last week: Beat Helena 40-27. This week: vs. Missoula Hellgate (0-4).

2. Bozeman Gallatin (4-0). Last week: Beat Great Falls CMR 42-6. This week: at Bozeman (3-1).

3. Billings West (4-0). Last week: Beat Billings Senior 23-21. This week: vs. Billings Skyview (1-3).

4. Great Falls (3-1). Last week: Beat No. 3 Bozeman 28-7. This week: vs. Billings Senior (1-3).

5. Helena Capital (3-1). Last week: Beat Missoula Hellgate 42-6. This week: at Helena (1-3).

Around Class AA: Great Falls High has made its way into the top five this week following a convincing 28-7 victory over previously ranked defending champ Bozeman last week. The Bison look to keep it rolling this week when they host Billings Senior. Two big crosstown games are also on the docket this week, as No. 2 Gallatin squares off against Bozeman at Van Winkle Stadium, and as No. 5 Capital takes on Helena High at Vigilante Stadium.

Class A

1. Frenchtown (4-0). Last week: Beat No. 1 Dillon 22-20. This week: at No. 3 Bigfork (4-0).

2. Billings Central (4-0). Last week: Beat No. 4 Laurel 31-7. This week: vs. Sidney (1-3).

3. Bigfork (4-0). Last week: Beat Libby 41-9. This week: vs. No. 1 Frenchtown (4-0).

4. Dillon (2-1). Last week: Lost to No. 3 Frenchtown 22-20. This week: vs. Whitefish (2-2).

5. Polson (3-1). Last week: Beat Ronan 37-14. This week: vs. Columbia Falls (2-2).

Around Class A: There's a new No. 1 in town. Frenchtown has vaulted to the top position this week after getting past previous No. 1 Dillon 22-20 at home on Friday. Meanwhile, Billings Central took care of age-old rival (and previous No. 4) Laurel on the road to keep the No. 2 spot. And there are two newly ranked squads this week: Bigfork remained undefeated with a win over Libby and is now No. 3. Polson, with a victory over Ronan, has crept into the top five as well. The game of the week? Frenchtown visits Bigfork in a battle of 4-0 teams.

Class B

1. Malta (4-0). Last week: Beat Missoula Loyola 20-12. This week: at Glasgow (3-1).

2. Manhattan (4-0). Last week: Beat Glasgow 8-6. This week: vs. Townsend (2-1).

3. Eureka (4-0). Last week: Beat Fairfield 35-0. This week: at Missoula Loyola (1-3).

4. Jefferson (3-1). Last week: Beat Thompson Falls 41-6. This week: vs. Three Forks (4-0).

5. Florence (3-1). Last week: Beat Conrad 41-7. This week: vs. Whitehall (0-4).

Around Class B: Malta kept hold of the top spot following a 20-12 neutral-site win over Missoula Loyola on Friday. The Mustangs face another tough one this week against rival Glasgow, which gave No. 2 Manhattan all it wanted last week. Meanwhile, undefeated Three Forks looks to make a statement this week when it travels to No. 4 Jefferson. Connor Sullivan's Wolves have scored 50-plus points in three straight games and face a Jefferson squad that owns an opening-week win over No. 5 Florence.

8-Man

1. Fairview (4-0). Last week: Beat Broadus 41-0. This week: at Plentywood (1-3).

2. Belt (4-0). Last week: Beat No. 6 Ennis 54-12. This week: at Cascade (2-2).

3. Circle (4-0). Last week: Beat No. 10 Ekalaka 32-6. This week: at Poplar (1-3).

4. Valley Christian (4-0). Last week: Beat Darby 68-20. This week: vs. Victor (1-3).

5. Fort Benton (3-1). Last week: Beat Cascade 48-8. This week: vs. No. 9 Choteau (4-0).

6. Drummond-Philipsburg (4-0). Last week: Beat Deer Lodge 58-26. This week: vs. Sheridan (3-1).

7. Manhattan Christian (4-0). Last week: Beat Park City 62-8. This week: at Lone Peak (3-1).

8. Seeley-Swan (4-0). Last week: Beat Arlee 62-8. This week: at St. Regis (3-1).

9. Choteau (4-0). Last week: Beat Simms 72-6. This week: at No. 5 Fort Benton (3-1).

10. Ennis (3-1). Last week: Lost to No. 2 Belt 54-12. This week: vs. Twin Bridges (2-2).

Around 8-Man: As Fairview keeps its grip on the No. 1 rankings, second-ranked Belt continues to impress. The Huskies had no trouble with previous-No. 6 Ennis last week, winning 54-12. They also have a 56-18 win over ranked Fort Benton on their resume. Elsewhere in the North, 4-0 Choteau has cracked the rankings this week at No. 9. The Bulldogs take on No. 5 Fort Benton this week in a game that will have implications not only in the rankings but also in the conference standings and for playoff positioning.

6-Man

1. D-G-S-G (4-0). Last week: Beat Highwood 50-8. This week: vs. Grass Range-Winnett (1-3).

2. Savage (4-0). Last week: Beat Plevna 70-6. This week: vs. Bainville (3-1).

3. Box Elder (4-0). Last week: Beat Valier 61-20. This week: Idle.

4. Centerville (3-1). Last week: Beat Hobson-Moore 42-0. This week: vs. Highwood (2-2).

5. C-J-I (2-1). Last week: Beat Sunburst 61-12. This week: Idle.

6. Hot Springs (2-2). Last week: Beat West Yellowstone 50-0. This week: at White Sulphur Springs (2-2).

7. Broadview-Lavina (4-0). Last week: Beat Reed Point-Rapelje 42-6. This week: Idle.

8. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (2-2). Last week: Beat Fromberg 58-22. This week: at Bridger (3-1).

9. Power-Dutton-Brady (2-1). Last week: Idle. This week: at Big Sandy (2-2).

10. Absarokee (4-0). Last week: Beat Westby-Grenora 31-21. This week: vs. Fromberg (0-4).

Around 6-Man: There is no movement in the top 10 this week, as everyone either won or had last week off. If you're considering the 6-Man game of the week, look no further than No. 8 Custer-Hysham-Melstone's matchup with 3-1 Bridger. The Southern rivals are jockeying for position, and the Scouts have won two straight after a loss to top-ranked D-G-S-G and would love to jump back into the rankings. Meanwhile, three ranked teams have byes this week — No. 3 Box Elder, No. 5 C-J-I and No. 7 Broadview-Lavina.

Please email weekly results, scoring plays, standings and any necessary corrections to scores@montanasports.com