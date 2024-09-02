MTN Sports 2024 high school football power rankings for Sept. 2

MTN Sports high school football rankings

Monday, Sept. 2

Class AA

1. Kalispell Glacier (1-0). Last week: Beat Great Falls 28-3. This week: vs. Billings Senior (1-0).

2. Bozeman Gallatin (1-0). Last week: Beat No. 3 Helena Capital 35-28. This week: at Missoula Sentinel (1-0).

3. Bozeman (1-0). Last week: Beat Helena 30-17. This week: vs. Butte (0-1).

4. Billings West (1-0). Last week: Beat Butte 28-27. This week: vs. Great Falls CMR (1-0).

5. Helena Capital (0-1). Last week: Lost to No. 2 Bozeman Gallatin 35-28. This week: at Missoula Sentinel (1-0).

Around Class AA: There wasn't a shortage of high-tension games on opening week. Gallatin held on to the No. 2 ranking after rallying to erase a two-touchdown deficit to overcome Capital 35-28. The Bruins slipped two spots from their preseason ranking to No. 5. Meanwhile, Billings West jumped up one position to No. 4 after holding on to beat Butte on the road, 28-27. The Bears batted down Butte's two-point conversion attempt at the end to prevail.

Class A

1. Dillon (0-0). Last week: Idle. This week: vs. Stevensville (0-1).

2. Billings Central (1-0). Last week: Beat Glendive 45-13. This week: at No. 3 Havre (0-0).

3. Havre (1-0). Last week: Beat Hardin 55-6. This week: vs. No. 2 Billings Central (1-0).

4. Frenchtown (1-0). Last week: Beat No. 4 Columbia Falls 42-12. This week: vs. Corvallis (1-0).

5. Whitefish (1-0). Last week: Beat No. 5 Hamilton 27-7. This week: at Eureka (1-0).

Around Class A: Top-ranked Dillon will begin its state championship defense this week when it opens the season against Stevensville. Elsewhere, No. 2 Billings Central will visit third-ranked Havre in the game of the week in Class A. The Rams started their season with a 45-13 rout of Glendive but will be on the road against the Blue Ponies, who trounced Hardin 55-6.

Class B

1. Jefferson (1-0). Last week: Beat No. 1 Florence 21-14. This week: vs. Cut Bank (0-1).

2. Manhattan (1-0). Last week: Beat Huntley Project 41-14. This week: Idle.

3. Eureka (1-0). Last week: Beat Bonners Ferry, Idaho, 39-6. This week: vs. Whitefish (1-0).

4. Red Lodge (1-0). Last week: Beat Whitehall 46-8. This week: vs. Malta (1-0).

5. Florence (0-1). Last week: Lost to No. 4 Jefferson 21-14. This week: at Townsend (1-0).

Around Class B: In an opening-week thriller, Jefferson made a big statement by going on the road to beat three-time reigning state champion Florence 21-14. Quarterback Tyzer Zody scored the winning touchdown with under 10 seconds left. Thus, the Panthers have taken over the No. 1 ranking and will welcome Cut Bank for their home opener this week. No. 4 Red Lodge will welcome Malta for an intriguing Week 2 matchup of 1-0 teams.

8-Man

1. Fairview (1-0). Last week: Beat Poplar 63-26. This week: at Forsyth (0-1).

2. Belt (1-0). Last week: Beat Chinook 46-8. This week: vs. Simms (0-1).

3. Fort Benton (1-0). Last week: Beat Simms 64-0. This week: Idle.

4. Circle (1-0). Last week: Beat Wibaux 56-0. This week: at No. 10 Scobey (1-0).

5. Valley Christian (1-0). Last week: Beat No. 10 Superior 35-20. This week: vs. Arlee (1-0).

6. Ennis (1-0). Last week: Beat St. Labre by forfeit. This week: at Lone Peak (1-0).

7. Drummond-Philipsburg (1-0). Last week: Beat Park City 50-22. This week: at Lodge Grass (0-1).

8. Culbertson (1-0). Last week: Beat Forsyth 54-16. This week: at Poplar (0-1).

9. Manhattan Christian (1-0). Last week: Beat Twin Bridges 36-8. This week: at Sheridan (1-0).

10. Scobey (1-0). Last week: Beat Broadus 48-8. This week: vs. No. 4 Circle (1-0).

Around 8-Man: Not too many surprises in the 8-Man world last week, as teams held serve up and down the rankings. In the only top-10 matchup of the week, Valley Christian defeated Superior 35-20. The Eagles jumped one spot from their preseason position to No. 5 and knocked the Bobcats out of the rankings. There is one top-10 contest this week, with No. 10 Scobey hosting No. 4 Circle. Both are 1-0.

6-Man

1. C-J-I (1-0). Last week: Beat No. 1 Centerville 65-63. This week: at Heart Butte (0-1).

2. Centerville (0-1). Last week: Lost to No. 2 C-J-I 65-63. This week: vs. No. 4 Hot Springs (0-1) .

3. D-G-S-G (1-0). Last week: Beat No. 3 Hot Springs 22-16. This week: vs. No. 5 Bridger (1-0).

4. Hot Springs (0-1). Last week: Lost to No. 4 D-G-S-G 22-16. This week: at No. 2 Centerville (1-0).

5. Bridger (1-0). Last week: Beat Big Sandy 48-0. This week: at No. 3 D-G-S-G (1-0).

6. Savage (1-0). Last week: Beat Froid-Lake 46-6. This week: vs. No. 8 Custer-Hysham-Melstone (0-1).

7. Power-Dutton-Brady (1-0). Last week: Beat Noxon 49-26. This week: at No. 9 Lincoln (1-0).

8. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (0-1). Last week: Lost to Strawn, Texas, 71-21. This week: at No. 6 Savage (1-0).

9. Lincoln (1-0). Last week: Beat Valier 54-44. This week: vs. No. 7 Power-Dutton-Brady (1-0).

10. White Sulphur Springs (1-0). Last week: Beat Harlowton-Ryegate 45-0. This week: vs. Shields Valley (0-1).

Around 6-Man: In what was the best shootout of the week between top-ranked squads, Chester-Joplin-Inverness outlasted Centerville 65-63, and the teams swapped spots in the rankings with C-J-I taking over the No. 1 position. The most unique high school setting was in Billings, however, as Highwood and No. 8 Custer-Hysham-Melstone welcomed a pair of teams from Texas — Milford and Strawn — as part of the first Montana/Texas 6-Man Challenge. The Lone Star State teams won handily by scores of 50-13 and 71-21.

Please email weekly results, scoring plays, standings and any necessary corrections to scores@montanasports.com