MTN Sports 2024 high school football power rankings for Sept. 16

High school football

2024 MTN Sports power rankings

Monday, Sept. 16

Class AA

1. Kalispell Glacier (3-0). Last week: Beat Butte 49-14. This week: at Helena (1-2).

2. Bozeman Gallatin (3-0). Last week: Beat Billings Senior 35-0. This week: at Great Falls CMR (1-2).

3. Bozeman (3-0). Last week: Beat Billings Skyview 42-13. This week: vs. Great Falls (2-1).

4. Billings West (3-0). Last week: Beat Great Falls CMR 38-7. This week: vs. Billings Senior (1-2).

5. Helena Capital (2-1). Last week: Beat Missoula Sentinel 41-6. This week: at Missoula Hellgate (0-3).

Around Class AA: There are no shakeups in the rankings this week, as the top five teams convincingly held serve in their Friday night games. A couple matchups of note this week — top-ranked Kalispell Glacier faces what figures to be a tough road contest against Helena, while defending state champion Bozeman welcomes 2-1 Great Falls. Also, Billings West and Billings Senior will play the latest edition of their longstanding rivalry Friday night, with the Golden Bears looking to remain unbeaten.

Class A

1. Dillon (2-0). Last week: Beat Columbia Falls 21-7. This week: at No. 3 Frenchtown (3-0).

2. Billings Central (3-0). Last week: Beat East Helena 41-14. This week: at No. 4 Laurel (3-0).

3. Frenchtown (3-0). Last week: Beat Lakeland, Idaho, 14-7. This week: vs. No. 1 Dillon (2-0).

4. Laurel (3-0). Last week: Beat Hardin 42-14. This week: vs. No. 2 Billings Central (3-0).

5. Miles City (3-0). Last week: Beat No. 5 Havre 22-19. This week: at East Helena (1-2).

Around Class A: In a rematch of last year's state title game, top-ranked Dillon outlasted Columbia Falls 21-7 to keep hold of the No. 1 ranking. The Beavers face another tough matchup this week against No. 3 Frenchtown in a battle of unbeatens. Elsewhere, No. 2 Billings Central and No. 4 Laurel will clash in a renewal of the oldest rivalry in Yellowstone County. And Miles City has cracked the top five this week after dispatching previously ranked Havre last week. Also, keep an eye on undefeated Bigfork, which travels to Libby on Friday.

Class B

1. Malta (3-0). Last week: Beat No. 1 Jefferson 31-17. This week: vs. Missoula Loyola (1-2).

2. Manhattan (3-0). Last week: Beat Thompson Falls 38-16. This week: at Glasgow (3-0).

3. Eureka (3-0). Last week: Beat Cut Bank 55-18. This week: vs. Fairfield (3-0).

4. Jefferson (2-1). Last week: Lost to No. 4 Malta 31-17. This week: at Thompson Falls (1-2).

5. Florence (2-1). Last week: Beat Huntley Project 38-0. This week: at Conrad (2-1).

Around Class B: There's a new No. 1 in the Class B ranks — Malta. The Mustangs have rocketed to the top spot thanks to a 31-17 victory over previous No. 1 Jefferson and a road win the week prior over then-ranked Red Lodge. Malta hosts Missoula Loyola this week. Among the top matchups this week: No. 2 Manhattan visits unbeaten Glasgow and No. 3 Eureka hosts 3-0 Fairfield.

8-Man

1. Fairview (2-0). Last week: Beat No. 8 Culbertson 47-18. This week: vs. Broadus (0-2).

2. Belt (3-0). Last week: Beat No. 3 Fort Benton 56-18. This week: at No. 6 Ennis (3-0).

3. Circle (3-0). Last week: Beat Broadus 37-7. This week: vs. No. 10 Ekalaka (3-0).

4. Valley Christian (3-0). Last week: Beat Troy 49-0. This week: at Darby (3-0).

5. Fort Benton (2-1). Last week: Lost to No. 2 Belt 56-18. This week: vs. Cascade (1-1).

6. Ennis (3-0). Last week: Beat Lame Deer 63-6. This week: vs. No. 2 Belt (3-0).

7. Drummond-Philipsburg (3-0). Last week: Beat Charlo 62-0. This week: at Deer Lodge (1-2).

8. Manhattan Christian (3-0). Last week: Beat St. Labre 64-7. This week: at Park City (1-2).

9. Seeley-Swan (3-0). Last week: Beat St. Ignatius 34-6. This week: vs. Arlee (1-2).

10. Ekalaka (3-0). Last week: Beat Forsyth 56-18. This week: at No. 3 Circle (3-0).

Around 8-Man: In the marquee matchup of last week, No. 2 Belt took care of business in a big way against Fort Benton, winning 56-18. Fort Benton has slipped two spots to No. 5. Belt plays another heavyweight matchup this week against No. 6 Ennis. Ekalaka, now 3-0, enters the rankings this week at No. 10. The Bulldogs will play No. 3 Circle in a big game in the Eastern division this week. Out west, undefeated but not-yet-ranked Darby is looking to make a statement against No. 4 Valley Christian.

6-Man

1. D-G-S-G (3-0). Last week: Beat Great Falls Central 66-14. This week: at Highwood (2-1).

2. Savage (3-0). Last week: Beat Terry 50-22. This week: at Plevna (1-2).

3. Box Elder (3-0). Last week: Beat No. 1 C-J-I 62-46. This week: at Valier (0-3).

4. Centerville (2-1). Last week: Beat Harlowton-Ryegate 57-0. This week: vs. Hobson-Moore (0-3).

5. C-J-I (1-1). Last week: Lost to Box Elder 62-46. This week: vs. Sunburst (0-1).

6. Hot Springs (1-2). Last week: Beat Big Sandy 45-0. This week: vs. West Yellowstone (2-1).

7. Broadview-Lavina (3-0). Last week: Beat Jordan 49-28. This week: at Reed Point-Rapelje (0-2).

8. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (1-2). Last week: Beat No. 8 West Yellowstone 56-30. This week: at Fromberg (0-3).

9. Power-Dutton-Brady (2-1). Last week: Beat Valier 43-7. This week: Idle.

10. Absarokee (3-0). Last week: Beat Shields Valley 22-12. This week: at Westby-Grenora (2-1).

Around 6-Man: Welcome to the top 10, Box Elder. The Bears had flown under the radar in the early part of the season, but no more, following a 62-46 over previous No. 1 C-J-I. Box Elder is now entrenched at No. 3. Meanwhile, West Yellowstone has slipped out of the top 10 but is eager to get back on track in a big game against No. 6 Hot Springs this week. The Savage Heat, after two tough losses, is coming off a 45-0 victory over Big Sandy.

Please email weekly results, scoring plays, standings and any necessary corrections to scores@montanasports.com