'More to go': Whitefish prepares for home playoff matchup against Butte Central

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish football team is eager to put on a show for their hometown crowd Friday night in the Class A playoffs when it hosts Butte Central.

Although the Bulldogs ended the season with a 4-1 conference record, their path to the postseason was not easy.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

'We have more to go': Whitefish Football prepares for home playoff matchup against Butte Central

After playing in three games that were decided by one possession throughout the season, Whitefish coach Brett Bollweg believes that experience will help this team when it’s time to suit up against the Maroons.

“It helps you learn so much about yourself and your team and who you are,” Bollweg said. “When crunch time comes, you know, we were on the good end of some and on the tough end of another. Through all of those we're going to learn from them, and through all those we're going to get better from them and that's what they've shown.”

Whitefish willed itself to a six-win season with a strong running game and opportunistic defense, which complemented the offense well.

Senior tight end and middle linebacker Aaron Anderson believes this year’s success lies on the shoulders of the strong chemistry the Bulldogs built during the year.

“I think what really helps us with that is how close we are with each other,” Anderson said. “If something doesn't make sense or if we can't figure it out, we can talk to our O-line coach or we can talk to each other and figure it out and see the most efficient way possible.”

That closeness was also developed with a group of underclassmen playing pivotal roles for Whitefish, which senior captain Samuel Akey believes will give the Bulldogs a big advantage.

“I'd say we're a younger group of guys, but that doesn't necessarily mean that we're not prepared,” Akey said. “There's guys that were rostered last year that got to see playoffs and got to experience it, and I think we're prepared for what's to come.”

While Bollweg is proud of how his team played in the regular season, he believes his tight-knit group has a chance to make some noise in the Class A playoffs.

“We have more to go and that's the best part about it,” Bollweg said. “From the beginning of the season, it's been a group of guys that loves being together. They love the time that they get together, and they really cherish it. So yeah, this group of guys has been a special group in that manner.”

Whitefish will kick off against Butte Central on Friday at 7 p.m.

