Former Billings West standout and current Texas Tech tight end Matt 'Moose' Ludwig was briefly back in Billings this week and hosted his first 5 Beats football camp, honoring the memory and legacy of his late brother Nicko and benefiting those with congenital heart defects.

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'Moose' Ludwig hosts first 5 Beats football camp

The camp featured current and former Division I football players as coaches such as Ludwig, Montana State's Malachi Claunch, Nebraska running back Vince Genatone and former Washington State quarterback Matt Kegel.

"To come out and have this opportunity with them — who doesn't love the game of football?" Ludwig said. "It's just awesome to come out here and teach them the fundamentals and the importance of football, and also just the importance of what Nicko meant to me and what this camp really means. He would have loved to be here and enjoy this camp.

"We've got some good rewards for the MVPs. We got a Sam Darnold jersey signed, an Aidan Hutchinson Lions football signed, and a Justin Jefferson signed jersey."

One hundred percent of the proceeds from Saturday's camp in Billings went to Montana Brave Hearts.