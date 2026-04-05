'Moose' will be back in the Treasure State next month.

'Moose' Ludwig, who early enrolled at Texas Tech and is playing tight end for the Red Raiders, is bringing his talent and knowledge of football back home to give back to the next generation.

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'Moose' Ludwig hosting 5 Beats football camp to honor late brother's memory, legacy

"He gets swarmed. They all love him and I think he loves them, too, just as much," mom Tessa Ludwig said of Moose's relationship with the kids. "Him and his little brother had that relationship, so I think it brings him back to that place."

"It definitely does take me back a few years to when I was a little guy and looking up to the high school football players and college football players," Moose said. "Just building that relationship with them and how much I saw them as a huge role model for me and setting the stepping stones for me and my career, my goal is to do the same thing for the younger generation, as well, especially in Montana."

Moose's 5 Beats Football Camp honors the memory and legacy of his late brother Nicko, who passed away in February of 2023 after years of battling congenital heart defects.

"Most importantly the whole goal of this camp is to show awareness for my brother and other kids going through cardiac issues. And to honestly help raise money and raise awareness for kids who struggle with those things and to help those families out in areas that they may need," Moose said.

The highly-touted Billings West product, who just recently turned 19, will also bring a star-studded cast to his camp, as a few members of the reigning national champion Montana State Bobcats will be in attendance. But Moose hopes this is just the beginning.

"Just to have this platform that I have now, just to see it keep growing as a community almost, but not for me but for my brother," Moose said. "And to help the heart awareness become more popular and be something that people really pay attention to."

Circle May 16 on your calendars to not only learn from one of the best to come out of Montana, but also to raise money and awareness for children fighting heart issues.

For more information on Moose's camp click here.