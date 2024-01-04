Montana State commit Dane Steel (Sheridan H.S.) named 2023 Wyoming Gatorade FB Player of Year

SHERIDAN, Wyo. - Dane Steel, a talented athlete of offense, defense and special teams at Sheridan High School, was named the 2023 Wyoming Gatorade Football Player of the Year on Wednesday.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior receiver caught 44 passes for 970 yards and nine touchdowns last season, averaging 22.7 yards per reception and leading the Broncs (12-0) to their third-consecutive 4A state championship.

The Montana State commit was also a dangerous ground threat rushing 44 times for 368 yards and eight touchdowns. On special teams, he returned 23 punts for 488 yards and six scores, adding four kickoff returns for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Steel earned the 2023 MaxPreps player of the year for Wyoming and is the brother of current MSU sophomore defensive back Brock Steel and former Bobcat receiver Coy Steel.

"You know, he's done exceptional things, and part of a Sheridan program, the success they've had over the past decade and how they're coached has been evident both with the Steel brothers and the Coon brothers here," Bobcats' head coach Brent Vigen said on National Signing Day in December.

MSU receivers coach Justin Udy added, "Dane is a playmaker when you look back at his season, everything he was able to accomplish as a receiver, a wildcat quarterback, a return guy, the physicality he plays with on defense.

"He's another kid that wrestles, gives good effort, and has a really good knowledge base, a high football IQ. He makes a ton of plays. He knows how to make people miss in space, he knows how to attack the ball, how to set up routes. We're excited to have another Steel in the program because we know the level of consistency we'll get from him."

Defensively, Steel made 35 tackles and recorded six interceptions, including two for a touchdown, in addition to blocking a kick and recovering two fumbles.

The 2023 Class 4A Offensive & Defensive Player of the Year and one of two 2-way selections on 2023 WyoPreps All-Championship Game team, is a two-time state wrestling champion at 152 pounds. Steel is also a two-time All-State honoree in soccer while maintaining a 4.14 weighted GPA in the classroom.