West All-Stars working for 6th consecutive Shrine Game victory over East

BUTTE — Butte High graduate Hudson Luedtke is excited to get to play one final football game on his home field.

"I'm pumped. Practice out here has been great so far," he said. "To get one more game I'm super lucky for that."

Luedtke and the the West All-Stars will be looking to extend their win streak over the East on Saturday as Montana's 79th Shrine Game kicks off at Naranche Stadium at 7 p.m. The West has won the past five contests in this nearly eight-decade series. The last time the East earned a victory was 2019.

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Montana Shrine West team looking for sixth consecutive victory over East

Bragging rights will be on the line this weekend, but these players understand that this game is about more than football — it helps raise vital funds for Shriners Children's Spokane.

"It's great because this game is for the best cause for all those kids," said Manhattan graduate Brady Toner, who was part of the Tigers' undefeated Class B championship run last fall. "The Shriners do great things so it's awesome."

"It's really cool just the money that they raise for the Shriners, it's going to a good cause,' said Missoula Big Sky graduate Cormack Batt. "It's not just an all-star game but you're fighting for something bigger than just yourself."