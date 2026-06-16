Montana East-West Shrine Game ambassador Paytton DeJohn plays sports pain-free thanks to Shriners Children's

BUTTE — Each year, a patient ambassador is selected ahead of the Montana East-West Shrine Game to highlight the significance of the game.

This year's ambassador, Paytton DeJohn, grew up loving sports. However, his mother, Tiffany DeJohn, said Paytton found it difficult to play sports without pain.

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Shrine Game ambassador plays sports pain-free thanks to Shriners Children's

"When Paytton started walking I noticed that he was walking on the inside of his feet, so his ankles were crooked," Tiffany said.

This affected day-to-day activities for Paytton.

"I could not do any sport or any normal activity outside without it shooting pain through my leg," Paytton said.

The DeJohns heard the same opinion from every doctor they consulted.

"They suggested surgery, surgery, surgery," Tiffany said. "They talked about breaking the bones in his feet and his ankles and putting it back together like Legos."

That idea scared Tiffany.

But when the DeJohns spoke to the Shriners Children's hospital in Spokane, Wash., they received a different idea for Paytton's treatment.

"He got fixed with no surgery," Tiffany said. "It was as simple as putting insoles in his shoes."

Paytton said his experience at the hospital was amazing.

"They gave me my insoles that I needed to fix my arch, which helped a lot," Paytton said. "It took a while (to be) without pain, but it's amazing now."

The hospital relieved the DeJohns of any financial burdens during Paytton's treatment, something that meant so much to Tiffany.

"They paid for the gas to get there, the hotel," Tiffany said. "(It was an) absolutely amazing experience. We only had to go over there twice."

Paytton's dad, Jason, went with him to Spokane for his initial visit. He reported back to Tiffany with an awestruck review of the experience.

"My husband said it was the quickest and most caring appointment he's ever been to," Tiffany said. "They were spot on. ... Even the waiting room was welcoming, and you don't really get that feeling at hospitals."

And thanks to those insoles, Paytton can play the sports he loves pain free.

"I like wrestling. I tried football (and) basketball," Paytton said. "I ride my bike a lot more now lately."

Tiffany's seen the shift in his abilities to compete ever since Paytton got the insoles.

"He tried to do track when his feet were that way and he was just in tears," Tiffany said. "He was hurting and he couldn't finish a race. Then they fixed his feet. ... His first year wrestling, he went to state. I'm a proud mama. He's doing amazing."

Tiffany also expressed her gratitude for this experience and everyone involved.

"I just want to express how amazing Shriners is," Tiffany said. "Tom Holman (is) amazing, we wouldn't have been able to do anything without him sponsoring Paytton. It's just a great experience all around."

Paytton will be honored at the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Naranche Stadium in Butte and will be broadcast on CBS affiliates across Montana.

