Missoula Big Sky shuts out Kalispell Flathead 29-0 in Thursday matchup

MISSOULA — It was an entertaining and at times sloppy game by Missoula Big Sky as it came into Thursday's game with Kalispell Flathead undefeated and kept that streak alive to start the season 3-0 with a 29-0 win at MPCS Stadium.

Big Sky started off hot with a 30-yard gain right off the bat by Mason Fulford to put the Eagles into scoring position, but the drive was stuffed at the goal line for no score.

On the Eagles' next drive, Fulford found the end zone with a quick pass from quarterback Avery Omlid to take the early 7-0 lead.

This game eventually turned into the Cormack Batt show as he would score a touchdown on the Eagles' following drive to take a 14-0 lead.

After a Flathead turnover, Batt, who earlier recovered a fumble on defense, was found downfield for a 50-plus-yard touchdown to extend Big Sky's lead to 20-0 after a missed point-after attempt.

To start the second half, Flathead had a long drive that was spoiled again by Batt, who returned an interception more than 90 yards to squash any hopes of a comeback for Flathead.