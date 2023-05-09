Midland Roundtable AOY: Billings West's Jacob Anderson a man of the outdoors

Jacob Anderson is really just a gentle giant.

If you throw on some football film, you might be convinced otherwise, though. He’s got a nasty streak on the interior and is headed to Oregon State to play on the offensive line next fall.

A kid with a big, unassuming smile can flip the switch between the lines, and his go-to song is a bit of a throwback.

“It's got to be 'Mama Said Knock You Out' by LL Cool J," Anderson told MTN Sports. "My mom showed me that a long time ago."

Anderson will likely be eating quite a bit when he gets to Corvallis, Oregon, as he beefs up even more to play Power 5 football. The Beaver coaching staff might get a chuckle out of his favorite cuisine.

“My favorite food is garbage can hash — hash browns with everything you have in the fridge on top," Anderson said.

A big draw for his move near the Oregon coast is his love for the outdoors.

“I really enjoy fishing. I do that a lot. Fishing, rafting, and I hunt a lot. We have a couple bird dogs and that's what we go do a lot," Anderson said.

