Midland Roundtable AOY: Billings West's Billy Carlson has unique food-catching talent

Hard work has defined Billy Carlson’s athletic career, and he’s been a star on the defensive side of the ball in both football and basketball.

Carlson was rewarded for those efforts with all-conference selections and is a two-time defensive player of the year on the hardwood.

For all that he’s accomplished athletically at Billings West, it’s this unique skill that might be even more impressive.

“I can catch grapes in my mouth from really far away," Carlson said. "I can catch food in my mouth from really far distances. The best thing I've realized is it works best with grapes, Goldfish or Cheez-Its. Sometimes my friends will stand on the other side of the room and just chuck stuff at me and I'll catch it in my mouth. Even fruit snacks."

Carlson has recently spent his summers traveling the country playing AAU ball. When asked if he remembered what he wanted to be when he was younger, it was an easy answer, though things have changed slightly.

“I really wanted to be a pilot. I really loved traveling, being in airports, going to all these new locations and even spending time in airports, so I thought it would be cool to actually be the one flying the plane," Carlson said. "But, I mean, at the same time, I've realized its a lot of work and a lot of school, maybe I'll just stick to the traveling."

Carlson says he’s terrified of snakes, but at least there usually aren’t any on a plane.