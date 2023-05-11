Midland Roundtable AOY: Billings Central's Kade Boyd gave Rams hoops coach Jim Stergar 'free labor'

Kade Boyd is a man of many talents.

While at Billings Central, he wowed primarily on the football field. He was Class A’s rushing leader as a junior, the touchdown leader as a junior and has found paydirt more than any other Ram in program history. Add in his accomplishments in basketball and track and Boyd has a resume few can rival.

Multi-sport athletes rarely have spare time, but Boyd took advantage of it when he had it.

“I can juggle and I know a little piano," Boyd told MTN Sports. "Juggling, I kind of picked it up from playing baseball when I was younger. Always being with the baseballs and trying to mess around, I eventually got the hang of it so I can still do that pretty well. Then piano, during quarantine — I have one in my basement so I was just on YouTube looking up how to play different songs and picked it up a little bit."

Boyd admits he is not a basketball player, but that doesn’t mean hoops coach Jim Stergar didn’t take advantage of what he brought to the table.

“(Favorite) summer job was probably helping remodel coach Stergar's house," Boyd said. "My freshman going into sophomore year summer he had all the basketball players out helping him, doing free labor for him remodeling his house, putting in his play set for his little kids in the backyard and stuff."

A little physical labor never scared off 2023 Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year finalist Kade Boyd.

