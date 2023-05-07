Midland Roundtable AOY: Billings Central's Clay Oven fears the ocean but not heights

We could rattle off the athletic accomplishments of Billings Central's Clay Oven, but it would probably take some time.

Plus, you've all likely grown quite familiar with him over the past four years.

So while Oven instilled fear in linebackers meeting him in the hole, what scares the future Montana Grizzly?

"The fear of drowning, or anything in the ocean, really," Oven told MTN Sports. "I love to swim and stuff, but what you don't know what's beneath you, I think that's just a big general fear, and I'm sure for a lot of people."

That ties in quite well with his future life plans.

"A pilot. For me, it's always kind of been aviation. Ever since I was really little," Oven said. "My great grandfather was a Corsair pilot in World War II and the Korean War, so I think kind of hearing his stories and stuff passed down from my dad — and I've always had a weird love for planes and stuff like that and stuff to do with flying. So that's kind of what I've always wanted to do and still want to do after football and all that."

Oven is one of five male finalists. The Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year will be awarded on May 17.