WORDEN — It was quite fitting that Manhattan’s defense sealed the Tigers their second consecutive Class B state football title last Friday night.

Needing a stop on a Huntley Project two-point attempt in double overtime, a pair of Tigers stonewalled Red Devils quarterback Blake Raemaker just short of the goal line, sending the Manhattan sideline into a frenzy.

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Manhattan's Wes Kragt leads Tigers to state title against alma mater

“We put a ton of work in this last week to make sure that we can execute," Manhattan coach Wes Kragt said. "They throw a lot of motions and short passes, and we felt our skill set was suited for those short passes. For them to hold them multiple times over and over again, just credit our defense and our kids.

"We drove the ball offensively from 20 to 20, but then we get in the red zone and they have athletes, too. Just a great game to be a part of."

The win was a little extra special for Kragt. He grew up in Worden and quarterbacked the Red Devils to the 2008 state championship. He also played point guard on Project’s 2007 state title basketball team.

“Winning a state championship on this field and now coaching a state championship on this field — I love Huntley, they're a great community and they follow their sports really well," Kragt said. "Little torn because you're on the right side, but if we didn't win I wanted Huntley to win.

"Just really happy to be a part of our community. We have such amazing people in Manhattan and really excited for our kids to get this win."

A full-circle moment for Kragt as it was an evening in his hometown he’ll never forget.