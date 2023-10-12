QB Luke Kelley shining in junior season for No. 3-ranked Centerville

CENTERVILLE — One of the surprises of the high school football season in the 6-man division has been the Centerville Miners, who remain undefeated as playoffs are rapidly approaching.

A huge key to the success the miners have had is junior quarterback and linebacker Luke Kelley.

Kelley is averaging over 100 passing yards per game, has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards, has found the end zone more than 25 times (including eight touchdowns in a single game) and leads the defensive side in interceptions.

“He’s just a kid that can do everything, a great athlete,” said Centerville coach Brian Davison. “He’s put a lot of work into it which is allowing him to be able to play the way that he does. He spends a lot of time in the weight room and going to camps and things like that so it’s good to see that it’s paying off for him because he put the time and effort into it.”

Kelley had a huge roll to fill early on in his career, and he stepped up to the challenge. But he knew things wouldn’t get easier from there, so he made sure that he put his best efforts into getting better and growing his game.

“I got to start my freshman year at quarterback so I have that experience from may freshman year,” said Kelley. “Every summer it’s been results. In at Great Falls every week for the entire summer and weight training out here (in Centerville) every day,”

The Kelley name is no stranger to Miner football fans. Years ago when Centerville was part of the 8-man division, Luke was in attendance at their game against Fort Benton supporting his brother Jacob Kelley. In that game, Jacob became Centerville’s single game sack leader with eight.

Luke told MTN Sports what it was like to be there for that game, watching his all-conference brother set a school record. Luke explained how he looked up to his brother but never thought he himself would be the star of a Centerville team.

Luke has been putting in work with maximum effort since the eight grade with hopes of achieving one of his biggest dreams, to play college football. As far as where he would like to suit up following the conclusion of his senior year, he says “anywhere that will give me a chance”.

But he has unfinished business this season and an entire senior year to get through before making that decision. The No. 3-ranked Miners will look to finish the regular season undefeated as they host No. 4 Harlowton-Ryegate on Oct. 21.