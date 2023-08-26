Lockwood holds off Miles City with game-winning field goal

BILLINGS — The Lockwood football team is 1-0 under new head coach Shane Larson.

The Lions held off a furious fourth-quarter rally by visiting Miles City on Saturday, surviving with a game-winning field goal from senior Tyce Casterline to edge the Cowboys 15-14.

Lockwood led 6-0 at halftime thanks to a Johnny Moser 20-yard touchdown scamper in the first quarter. That lead held until early in the fourth quarter when Casterline took a designed quarterback run up the left sideline for a score to make it 12-0.

Miles City needed to score quick, and the Cowboys did. Andy Bundy ripped off a 70-yard touchdown run to make it 12-6 with just over 10 minutes to play. Another Bundy touchdown from 18 yards out, as well as a Bundy two-point conversion, gave Miles City a 14-12 lead with 7:01 to play.

Lockwood's chances got even slimmer when Casterline was intercepted by Jake Phalen with under four minutes left, but the Lions got the ball back and marched the field in the final minute before Casterline's game-winning kick.

Lockwood (1-0, 1-0 Eastern A) will visit Sidney (0-1, 0-1) next week, while Miles City (0-1, 0-1) hosts Glendive (0-1, 0-1).

