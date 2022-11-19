Live Blog: Helena Capital hosts Bozeman in battle for Class AA crown

HELENA — In what will be the biggest Class AA football game of the season the Helena Capital Bruins (11-0) and the Bozeman Hawks (9-2) will meet on the hallowed grounds of the Vigilante Stadium to determine the top team of the Class AA.

Kick-off from Vigilante Stadium is set for 7 p.m. with temperatures slated around 6 degrees to start and will continue to drop as the game progresses.

This article will be continuously updated throughout the game.

The Bruins come into the game buoyed by seniors Tom Carter, 103 yards per game with 22 total touchdowns, and Hayden Opitz, 12 total touchdowns while averaging 52 yards and 7.5 tackles per game.

The Bozeman Hawks have a pair of seniors that are bound to make a splash on Friday night between Jake Casagranda, 229 yards and 2.8 touchdowns per game passing, and Luke Smith, 11 receiving touchdowns and 19 tackles for loss on the year.

The Bruins and the Hawks met in the opening week of the season in Bozeman with the Bruins snagging its first victory of their so-far undefeated season, 28-21.

MTN's Kennedy Broadwell caught up with Opitz and Carter, and head coach Kyle Mihelish earlier in the week as the Bruins look to earn their first Class AA title, and Mihelish's first as a head coach since 2011.

MTN's Dylan Foreman caught up with the Hawks' Smith, Quaid Ash, and head coach Levi Wesche as Bozeman searches for its second title in four years.

MTN's Luke Shelton, Broadwell, and Foreman are at the game and will have highlights and recaps tonight at 10 p.m. on your local MTN station and on Montana Sports.