'Let's just go play football': Bigfork has so far made winning jump to Class A

BIGFORK — Last year, the Bigfork Vikings football team went undefeated in the regular season and made it to the semifinals for Class B. This year, with the school's growth, they’ve made what's been a winning jump to Class A.

"I think the biggest thing is we do what we do, we work hard at it," said head coach Jim Benn. "We've got a great group of kids here and they're just awesome to coach they have great attitudes. When that happens, you know, you're just playing for each week and good things are gonna happen."

The Vikings started the year with a dominant 55-20 win over Polson who was a Class A playoff team last year and it served as the perfect confidence boost for the team. Bigfork followed that win with a 35-0 victory over Ronan last week.

"Pretty sure that we can do pretty good," said senior nose tackle Felix Zambergs. " I'm just hoping so yeah, I'm pretty sure we can go shoot through the roof hopefully, and just keep going, get better every week.

Zambergs who only moved to Bigfork from Livingston before his junior year knows that the team culture provides them with the opportunity to succeed no matter the level.

"We definitely have a way better attitude here with everything," said Zambergs. "When we mess up something we just get right back to it and keep playing football."

Despite the competition in Class A, fellow senior Evan Tidwell believes the Vikings have a great opportunity to make some noise.

"I like to think that what we do," said Tidwell. "Even though it's Class A I feel like it's just bigger schools."

When it comes down the effect the jump to Class A might have, the mentality being preached is that it’s still just football.

"You know, we're not making a big deal about the move, because you know, we just want to play football," said Benn. "You know, that's really all that matters. And we've got good enrollment, we've got a lot of kids out for football, you know, why not? Let's just go play football."

Bigfork has its toughest Class A test yet when it plays at No. 3 Hamilton (2-0) on Friday.