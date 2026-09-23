Leadership capabilities led Choteau standout Rusch Yeager to Montana State commitment

CHOTEAU — Rusch Yeager has made himself known at several positions on the gridiron for Choteau High School. Now the three-sport athlete is preparing to continue his football career with the Montana State Bobcats.

Yeager recently committed to Montana State, where he is expected to play wide receiver.

The Choteau standout originally played wide receiver and defensive back for the Bulldogs. When Choteau’s starting quarterback was injured early this season, Yeager stepped into the role and took over the offense.

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Leadership capabilities led Choteau's Rusch Yeager to Montana State commitment

Choteau coach Scott Hadlock said Yeager’s leadership has been evident throughout his high school career.

“He has tremendous leadership capabilities,” Hadlock said. “He’s been a captain for us for two years.”

Hadlock, who has led the Choteau football program for the past three years, said Yeager’s work ethic has helped him reach the next level.

“His work ethic is what really makes him special,” Hadlock said. “It makes him, in practices and games, get to the level where he’s at.”

Hadlock said Yeager’s personality has also made him a well-liked presence within the program.

“He’s a great guy. Everybody loves him,” Hadlock said. “He’s always smiling, always high-fiving everybody. His overall attitude toward life is infectious.”

That positive attitude has been shaped in part by Yeager’s family and the loss of his grandfather, who served as a father figure in his life.

“My mother has always been there,” Yeager said. “And my grandfather, my mom’s father, he was basically my father. When he passed away, my mom and my uncle took up all that responsibility.”

Yeager said his grandfather’s memory continues to motivate him as he finishes his high school football career.

“That is the main factor that drives me,” Yeager said. “I just want to do the best to my capability, do what I think he thinks is right, and be the best for him.”

Yeager has also received support throughout Choteau, including from fans of the rival Montana Grizzlies.

“They all knew I was going to go to either one,” Yeager said. “Some of them weren’t as happy as others, but they still wished me luck, and they’re still going to support me either way.”

With his college decision made, Yeager wants to spend his final high school season enjoying the game and representing the people who helped him reach this point.

“I just want to have fun,” Yeager said. “I don’t want to worry about going to college or looking good for anybody. I want to show out for my community, my friends and my family. I want to play with my brothers, especially because it’s my last year with all of them.”

