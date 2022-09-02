Laurel rolls Lockwood, improves to 2-0

(Editor's note: This story will be updated with video highlights when available)

Laurel built a 48-9 halftime lead over Lockwood en route to a 62-9 win on Thursday night, spoiling the Lions' home opener.

The Locomotives didn't waste any time getting on the scoreboard, taking the opening kick back 87 yards for a touchdown. Following a Lockwood field goal, Laurel ripped off another touchdown on its first play from scrimmage to build a 14-3 lead.

A Tanner Schwent touchdown pass to Tanner Knaub made it 21-3, but Lockwood answered with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Jaren Knows His Gun to Dylan Byrd. Knows His Gun would leave the game on the following series with an injury.

Laurel then ripped off 41 unanswered points, highlighted by a monstrous touchdown run by Chase Chapman, who broke several tackles before lunging across the goal line.

With the win, Laurel improves to 2-0 and drops Lockwood to 0-2.