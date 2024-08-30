Watch Now
No. 1 Kalispell Glaicer gets out to early lead, cruises past Great Falls, 28-3

GREAT FALLS — Energy was high Friday night at Memorial Stadium, as the 2024 high school football season officially kicked off.

Getting out to an early lead — and the impressive play of junior quarterback Jackson Presley — last year's class AA runner-up Kalispell-Glacier started its season with a win over Great Falls High, 28-3.

In the first drive of the game, the Wolfpack scored a touchdown in less than two minutes with Presley capping it off with a touchdown run.

Great Falls would punt on its first possession, allowing Glacier to potentially extend its 7-0 lead. While facing a fourth-and-13 play at the Bison 38 yard-line, the Wolfpack rolled the dice as Presley found Carson Baker in stride to make it 14-0.

The scoring continued for Glacier in the second quarter, as Presley led the team down the field on a drive would be capped off by a touchdown run from Kobe Dorcheus.

Great Falls added a field goal before half, and Glacier would score another second half touchdown to ice the game.

