Kalispell Glacier's Jackson Presley now committed to Portland State

MISSOULA — Jackson Presley, who quarterbacked Kalispell Glacier to the Class AA state football championship last fall, announced his commitment to play collegiately at Portland State in a social media post Sunday.

Presley's pledge to PSU comes after a winding recruitment that saw him initially commit to Boise State, flip to Montana State and flip again to Sacramento State. He signed with the Hornets but terminated his contract after head coach Brennan Marion abruptly left the program in December to join the staff at Colorado.

Presley is one of the top QB recruits to come out of the Treasure State in recent history. A three-year starter at Glacier, he's rated as a three-star prospect by 247sports.com. According to the recruiting site, he received scholarship offers from programs around the country, including Montana and Montana State, as well as FBS programs Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

As a senior, the 6-foot-2 signal caller completed 137 of 206 passes for 2,221 yards, 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He scored another seven TDs rushing. Glacier went 12-0 and defeated Billings West 16-3 in the state championship game. For the season, the Wolfpack outscored opponents 493-73.

Presley finished his Glacier career completing 65.1% of his passes for 7,943 yards, 80 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He added 23 rushing touchdowns. In his sophomore and junior seasons, Glacier finished as the state runner-up.

Presley is joining a Portland State program rebuilding in the Big Sky Conference. Head coach Chris Fisk was hired in December to succeed Bruce Barnum, who coached the Vikings to a 1-11 overall record last season. They went 1-7 in the Big Sky.

Fisk previously coached at NCAA Division II Central Washington.