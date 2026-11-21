KALISPELL — What started as a night of heavy snow at Legends Stadium turned into a winter wonderland for the Kalispell Glacier football team.

The Wolfpack — led again by their dominant defense — captured their second consecutive Class AA state championship Friday night with a 42-6 win over Gallatin. Glacier has now ended Gallatin's season in four consecutive Novembers, as the Wolfpack also defeated the Raptors in the semifinals each of the past three years.

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Kalispell Glacier stymies Gallatin to win 2nd straight State AA football crown

On Friday, Glacier's defense set the tone early, forcing a quick Gallatin three-and-out on the game's first possession. The Wolfpack offense capitalized when Kyle West took a reverse 15 yards for a touchdown and an early 7-0 lead.

Gallatin seemingly got its offense on track on its ensuing drive. Tyson Scheel carried a heavy workload for the Raptors and appeared to score a touchdown, but the score was nullified by a holding penalty that initiated a massive swing in the game. Three plays later, Gallatin attempted a 36-yard field goal, but the kick was blocked and Glacier's Matthew Ahner returned it 72 yards the other way for a Wolfpack touchdown.

Suddenly, it was 14-0 in favor of the home Wolfpack, and they kept their foot on the gas as the snowfall tapered by the end of the first quarter. Cooper Pelc, a University of Montana commit, made an acrobatic, one-handed interception of Gallatin quarterback Luke Vigen, the son of Montana State coach Brent Vigen. Pelc's pick led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Trey Ramey early in the second quarter.

Later in the second, Pelc caught a touchdown pass from Cash Keim to put Glacier up 28-0.

Gallatin finally broke onto the scoreboard with 34 seconds left in the first half on a 1-yard TD run by Scheel. Glacier led 28-6 at halftime.

The Wolfpack got the ball first to start the second half and essentially put the game out of reach with a possession that last nearly seven minutes. Ramey capped the methodical, time-consuming drive with his second TD of the day to give Glacier a 35-6 lead with 5:18 to play in the third quarter. The Wolfpack's Chase Sliter intercepted a pass thrown by Gallatin receiver Hudson White in the period, as well.

Early in the fourth quarter, Eli Imperato ran in a 1-yard touchdown to put Glacier ahead 42-6 and implement the "mercy rule" running clock.

Glacier finished with 316 yards of offense compared to just 151 for Gallatin. Keim completed 12 of 18 passes for 160 yards and the TD to Pecl, while Ramey totaled 110 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Vigen was 11-of-23 passing for 119 yards and two interceptions for Gallatin. Scheel finished with 68 total yards (39 rushing and 29 receiving).

It was the ninth game of the season the Wolfpack allowed seven or fewer points (Gage Buls added another Glacier interception in the fourth quarter). They finished the season with 11 consecutive wins after a season-opening loss to Billings West.

Glacier, which moves to 4-0 all-time versus Gallatin, has now won three state football championships in program history (2025 and 2014 are the others).

Gallatin, which opened in 2020, was making its first appearance in the Class AA state championship game. The Raptors end the 2026 campaign with a 10-3 record.

Kalispell Glacier vs. Gallatin all-time history

2026 state championship: Kalispell Glacier 42, Gallatin 6

2025 semifinals: Kalispell Glacier 35, Gallatin 0

2024 semifinals: Kalispell Glacier 46, Gallatin 27

2023 semifinals: Kalispell Glacier 35, Gallatin 14