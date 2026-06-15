Kalispell Glacier state champs Will Astle, Asher Knopik ready to lead West in Shrine Game

KALISPELL — Some of the state’s best seniors from the 2025 high school football season will be suiting up Saturday for the Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte.

Two of the players, center Will Astle and running back Asher Knopik, will be from last season’s Class AA state champion Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack.

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Kalispell Glacier state champs Will Astle and Asher Knopik ready to lead Team West in Shrine Game

For Astle, playing in this game has been a goal of his for years.

“For me, I'd say, like middle school, I kind of started seeing more of the Shrine Game. I was like, 'Man, I want to play in that someday,'” Astle said. “Especially a couple of years ago, watching some of the older Glacier kids dominate in the game, I was like, 'Man, I really want to get there,' and I ended up getting selected, so it was awesome."

While everyone has a responsibility to perform at the Shrine Game, both Astle and Knopik feel they, as state champions, have an obligation to help lead the West.

“We still got to be leaders in that sense, and maybe people are going to look at the Glacier Wolfpack as someone to model their games after,” Knopik said. “So I take that as an honor, and hopefully we can lead the team.”

The game is also a chance for both players to show off what they will bring to the next level of football in front of a home crowd, with both Knopik and Astle recently committing to Montana Tech.

“To me, this is like my first college game because everyone playing in this game is continuing playing football in college,” Knopik said. “So, a whole bunch of talent. Guys are talented, and to play in the game and represent Montana Tech is going to be fun.”

But above all else, these Wolfpack players are most excited to help raise funds for the patients at the Shriners Children's hospital in Spokane, Wash.

“Obviously, we get to play in a football game, which is really cool, but the cause where we get to raise a bunch of money to help kids that might not be able to play football is something that's really cool,” Astle said. “I'm really grateful for that.”

The Shrine Game kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Naranche Stadium in Butte and will be broadcast on CBS affiliates across Montana. Coverage begins with the telethon at 6 p.m.