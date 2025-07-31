Kalispell Glacier senior Maverick Diede seeks 'character development' with Army commitment

KALISPELL — Maverick Diede plays offensive and defensive line for the Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack and after three full years in the program, he will play for Army at the next level.

Glacier senior Maverick Diede seeks 'character development' with Army commitment

While Army does have an impressive football program, for Diede the decision to commit was made with much more than athletics in mind.

“The biggest thing for me and my family, we decided it was their character development and leadership,” Diede said. “I'd say they're one of the best schools academically, very strong competitive sports, but ultimately their character development, that was the biggest thing for us. “

However, if you ask his coach, Grady Bennett, Diede has already laid a great foundation to build strong character and be a leader on and off the field.

“He's got it all as a young man, I mean, he's a great kid,” Bennett said. “Great student, a young man of character, hard worker, great leader, comes from a great family, which helps a lot, and he's just grown so much.”

But right now, Diede’s focus is making sure he finishes his senior season on a high note.

After reaching the state championship game two years in a row with Glacier, he is eager to finally climb the mountain and win it all.

“Always the goal is to win state,” Diede said. “That's what we're trying to shoot for. We have a very good shot at that and we can just continue doing our workouts, building as a team, being competitive on and off the field to the best of our ability. I think we have been doing that fairly well.”

