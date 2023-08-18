Kalispell Glacier lineman Henry Sellards focused following commitment to North Dakota State

KALISPELL — The Glacier Wolfpack have produced several Division I football players over the years, and that trend is continuing with Henry Sellards' recent commitment to North Dakota State University.

"Man, I thought I would get like some lower level FBS before I got North Dakota State," said Sellards with a smile. "But yeah, they invited me to a junior day in March so I went to that and that's when they gave my offer. It was pretty cool. Unexpected, but it was awesome."

Looking ahead, the 6-foot-5 270-pound lineman has set high expectations for himself as he prepares to take the next step in his football career.

"Getting better, really," said Sellards of his goal. "Getting bigger, getting better, hoping to get to that final level eventually."

While Sellards' on-field performance as a left tackle is among the best at the Montana high school level, Glacier coach Grady Bennett knows Sellards is so much more than just a talented, hard-worker.

"He's a great teammate, cares about his teammates, a great leader. I think all the kids know that he truly truly genuinely has their best interest in mind," said Bennett. "He'll do anything for anybody. I mean, he's just a good soul. You don't see that a lot in high school kids. It takes them a while to maybe figure that out, but he is a good, good young man. I just I can't say enough about his character and the kind of person he is."

Despite looking forward to the next part of his journey with FCS powerhouse NDSU, Sellards is focused on this year and chasing down a Class AA state title with the Wolfpack.

"Man I'm pumped. The o-line, we’re super connected. I think (it) will be the best in the state by far," said a confident Sellards. "We have depth at every level — quarterback depth, tight end depth, wide receiver depth. Defensive side of the ball, we've got so much depth. And we’re old too, we got a lot of playing experience under our belt."

